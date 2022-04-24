ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat And Hawks Final Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9D1x_0fIx4cCE00

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports for Game 4 on Sunday night in Atlanta.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Sunday evening for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning the first two games at home in Florida, and then losing a nail-biter in Atlanta on Friday night.

For Game 4, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The final updates were relayed by Underdog NBA.

The game is a pivotal one, because the Hawks can either tie up the series at 2-2, or the Heat can take a commanding lead of 3-1 back with them to Florida for Game 5.

The Heat lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season after making the NBA Finals in 2020.

As for the Hawks, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Both teams lost to the Milwaukee Bucks who won the NBA Championship in 2021.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Devin Booker
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#Nba#The Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Atlanta Hawks#Espn#All Star#The Chicago Bulls#The Phoenix Suns
FanSided

NBA insider: The Brooklyn Nets are already sick of Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are “exasperated” by the Ben Simmons injury saga after the star guard was ruled out of Game 4 vs. the Celtics, per Brian Windhorst. Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn. He’s been missing because of injury or some other issue all season. Still, there was hope he could give the Nets a boost in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
The Big Lead

Ja Morant Had the Dunk of the NBA Playoffs Against the Timberwolves

Ja Morant finally caught a body in the playoffs. Morant threw down one of those hellacious and ill-advised dunks he's constantly trying late in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Tauren Prince can be seen heading to the exit as Ja collected himself, Malik Beasley stood his ground and paid the ultimate price by becoming a highlight victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy