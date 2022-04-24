ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat And Hawks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineups for Game 4 on Sunday in Georgia.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will face off in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series, but are coming off a loss in Game 3.

Kyle Lowry missed the end of the game due to a leg injury (he has also been ruled out for Game 4 on Sunday).

In Game 3, Trae Young nailed a floater in the final seconds, and Jimmy Butler missed a three-pointer at the buzzer to win the game.

The Heat had won the first two games in Florida by double-digits.

The Hawks can tie up the series at 2-2, or the Heat can take a commanding 3-1 lead back to Florida with them for Game 5.

Last season, both teams had their seasons ended in the first-round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat got swept in the first-round, while the Hawks lost in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Comments / 1

