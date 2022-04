BELVIDERE — It’s not 84-1 any more. But Belvidere North is still standing unblemished in the NIC-10. North had outscored its first five conference foes by 83 runs but was challenged — repeatedly — by both Boylan and the weather in its first real test Monday. The Blue Thunder, trying to win their first conference title, responded by rallying from behind twice to win 9-7.

BELVIDERE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO