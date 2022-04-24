ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansans gather at Bernice Gardens for 'Spring Plant Workshop'

thv11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is back, which means that the...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
5NEWS

Zoning plan for Next Step Day Room in Fort Smith approved

FORT SMITH, Ark — After months of requests, rejected requests, community meetings, study sessions, and negotiations, the Fort Smith Board of Directors voted to approve a planned zoning district (PZD) at 815 S. Sixth Street that will allow a new facility for Next Step Day Room (NSDR). The ordinance...
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansans

Comments / 0

Community Policy