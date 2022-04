The Utah Jazz are a team that are in a constant flow of criticism. No matter what they seem to do, critics seem to come out of the woodwork about Utah’s playing style and lack of postseason success. Utah finished 1st in the West last year, and still, the critics would not let up. They might have had a point because the Jazz faltered in the second round to the Los Angeles Clippers who did not even have Kawhi Leonard available to play.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO