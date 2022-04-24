Shoppers browse Vintage Market Days finds

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Repurposed specialty finds were on display at the Mississippi Trade Mart for day three of the Vintage Market Days.

The vintage-inspired market offered indoor and outdoor options with everything from art and nostalgic antiques to architectural salvage, handmade treasures, home decor and even outdoor furnishings.

“The first thing I got was this cool little picture that’s made out of glass. She said she puts resin over the top of it so it doesn’t get dirty. I thought that was cool. Then, I got this super cool vintage United States. It’s just a lot of cool stuff. It’s not stuff you see everyday. A lot was hand made,” said shopper Meagon Bole.

Vintage Market Days partnered with the Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi to provide opportunities and encourage communities to be healthy, confident, connected and secure. Proceeds from the fair will go to the YMCA’s feeding program.

