WWE has celebrated Randy Orton's 20 years as a WWE Superstar over the past week, set to culminate on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Over the past few days stars across multiple generations have celebrated "The Viper" on social media, recalling some of their favorite memories of him both in and out of the ring. Orton first arrived in WWE in 2002 and found his footing in the Evolution faction before breaking out as "The Legend Killer" and later a rival to the likes of Triple H and John Cena. With 14 world championship reigns to his name and no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Orton's future in the WWE Hall of Fame continues to be undeniable.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO