Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s Status With WWE

During an appearance on the Wives Of Wrestling podcast, Ronda Rousey discussed her return to WWE which started at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE:. “I guess the feedback I get is a live audience. There’s a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, ‘okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel’ And any interviews I gave any time I was talking sh*t on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that’s what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO