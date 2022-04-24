ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s Status With WWE

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, Mustafa Ali wrote on his social media accounts that he was requesting his release from WWE but it is reportedly not going to be granted by the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Another WWE RAW Superstar Gets A Name Change

Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly the latest WWE Superstar to lose his first name. According to Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports Quebec, the former NXT Champion will be going by only “Ciampa” going forward. The change is effective immediately. On Monday’s RAW, the announcers referred to the veteran wrestler...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brooke Hogan Dodges Hulk Hogan Question On Wrestler’s Union

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, was recently interviewed at a fan convention. During the interview, Brooke brought up the controversial subject regarding the lack of a union in pro wrestling. “It’s funny because I was talking to Brittney Page, Diamond Dallas Page’s daughter, and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Plans To Remain In WWE Long After Roman Reigns Transitions To Hollywood

In celebration of Randy Orton’s 20-year anniversary, WWE has released a new video of The Viper looking back at his greatest moments. The video starts with Orton speaking on his TV debut against Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown, before progressing to his Intercontinental Championship match against WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam at Armageddon 2003, the WrestleMania XX match between Evolution and Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection, and his iconic match against WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at Backlash 2004.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Responds To Austin Theory

John Cena has responded to a birthday tweet from Austin Theory, who apologized to him for being a better United States Champion. The WWE legend made it clear that the only thing Theory needs to be sorry for, is if he fails to live up to his potential. The current...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married

Wedding bells are ringing. Corey Graves and Carmella officially tied the knot as the couple was wed in a ceremony last evening. Carmella posted a picture on her Instagram page, which you can see below:. From WWE.com:. After reminding the world for weeks about their pending nuptials and giving WWE...
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Financial World

Booker T: "Steve Austin could become the new ..."

Steve Austin is still one of the main topics in the WWE, and Booker T was talking about him. “I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “Starpower is everything. Saudi...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Pwmania Com#Fightful Select
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Salary Before Release

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was making in excess of $4 million a year prior to his WWE release last July, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. On the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Meltzer provided a follow-up on his previous report that Wyatt had set “a very high asking price” to return to WWE or join AEW.
WWE
Wrestling World

Could Goldust be joining WWE?

In recent weeks there has been nothing but the return of Cody Rhodes in WWE, with the young boy who, after leaving the WWE only a few years ago, had decided to embark on a new chapter of his career in the world of pro-wrestling on the television screens of the newborn All Elite Wrestling, of which he was also executive vice president, along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.
WWE
PWMania

Multiple SmackDown Stars At Tonight’s WWE RAW

Several WWE SmackDown Superstars are backstage for tonight’s RAW in Knoxville, Tennessee. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are currently at RAW, according to PWInsider. It’s likely that they will be on RAW to continue the feud with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Tonight’s RAW will feature a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Wins Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title

Athena (fka Ember Moon) won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s title in South Bend on Saturday night at Warrior Wrestling XXI. Athena defeated Skye Blue and Shazza McKenzie to win the vacant title. As noted, Thunder Rosa relinquished the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship on April 23. Athena is the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Names Gruesome Souvenir He Kept From Mick Foley Match

WWE is celebrating Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary with the company. In honor of this historic milestone, WWE has released a video with Orton reminiscing on some memorable moments from his career with many of them happening during his early years in the ring. In fact, he said perhaps his favorite match was at WrestleMania XX, where Orton, Batista, and Ric Flair defeated Mick Foley and The Rock.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right to the ring and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Financial World

Triple H: "An honor to work with Randy Orton"

Through his Twitter profile, Triple H wanted to pay tribute to his friend and former rival Randy Orton. He said: "Only a few wrestlers actually make it to the top of WWE, but hardly anyone is able to stay there for 20 years. I had the honor of working with...
WWE
PWMania

SPOILER On Kane’s WWE TV Return

WWE Hall of Famer Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) is reportedly scheduled to make a special appearance on tonight’s WWE RAW. Kane is also the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, which is the location of tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of RAW. Fightful Select reports that The Mayor is scheduled to appear on the show.
KNOXVILLE, TN
PWMania

Ronda Reveals What Surprised Her About Her WWE Return

During an appearance on the Wives Of Wrestling podcast, Ronda Rousey discussed her return to WWE which started at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE:. “I guess the feedback I get is a live audience. There’s a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, ‘okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel’ And any interviews I gave any time I was talking sh*t on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that’s what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy