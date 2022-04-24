Thieves steal $6K worth of tools from Ace Hardware in Minneapolis

WOODBURY, MINN. (WCCO) — Woodbury public safety officials say a 29-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested following a standoff incident Thursday. According to officials, a Woodbury police officer checked a license plate of a vehicle at a parking lot of the Country Inn on Hudson Road and determined that it belonged to a suspect with felony warrants and a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO). The man had two warrants for fleeing a police officer, another for drive-by shooting and a DANCO violation. Officials say the determined that the suspect was a guest at the hotel. Police officers then made contact with a woman inside a hotel room who was accompanied by several children. The suspect, who was in the bathroom, refused to come out. Police said he claimed to have a handgun and a child with him inside the bathroom. Washington County SWAT responded to the scene and after 30 minutes of negotiations, the man surrendered. He did not have a gun and no children were inside the bathroom. The man was booked at the Washington County Jail. WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they are formally charged.

WOODBURY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO