Thieves steal $6K worth of tools from Ace Hardware in Minneapolis

By Babs Santos
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - An Ace Hardware store in south Minneapolis was hit hard by a group of thieves in the middle of the night on Friday. Store owners Elena Nelson and Sam Rosch feel violated, after the thieves got away with $6,000 worth of power...

www.fox9.com

jeremy schwendeman
3d ago

What's the governor doing about this?! Election is in a few months. Time for a change!

Bring Me The News

Ace Hardware store in Minneapolis victim of 'snatch and grab for the neighborhood'

A Minneapolis Ace Hardware store was the victim of a recent burglary that it says initially saw two people break-in, but several more later take advantage. The owners of Nicollet Hardware at 3805 Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis say the break-ins happened in the early hours of Friday morning, with "a couple people" initially smashing the glass doors around 12:45 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the head Monday in southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the incident was reported at 1:31 p.m. from a rural residence near the town of Lynd, with first responders arriving at the scene to find a 9-year-old girl "suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head."
LYND, MN
Bring Me The News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Three men killed in separate homicides in Minneapolis last weekend have been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Rayshawn Earl James Brown, 30, of St. Paul, died of multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Lagoon and Girard avenues in Uptown just before midnight Saturday. According to Minneapolis...
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In North Minneapolis Dies In Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 20-year-old man shot earlier this week in north Minneapolis has died. The Minneapolis Police Department says its office was informed Friday that the victim died at North Memorial Medical Center. He was identified as I Am King Majesty Allah. Investigators say the man was shot Wednesday afternoon on the 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Officers found the victim in the street with a severe gunshot wound. (credit: CBS) According to police, the man was standing outside a car and talking with the people inside when the shots rang out. The vehicle fled the scene. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Per police, this shooting marks the 23rd homicide in the city so far this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver 'partially ejected' in fatal crash in Minneapolis

A driver was killed in Minneapolis Saturday morning after hitting a wall and getting “partially ejected” from his vehicle. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Yukon was exiting Interstate 94 westbound onto Washington Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. when he crashed into a cement wall and was partially ejected.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Ace Hardware#Power Tools#Thieves#Hardware Store#Fraud
CBS Minnesota

84-Year-Old Stillwater Woman Stands Up To Carjacker’s Demands, Escapes Alive

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — An 84-year-old Stillwater woman is still coming to terms with the fact she stood up to someone trying to carjack her. It happened in broad daylight, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, after she finished volunteering at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. “It makes me mad that this can happen to people,” said Pat Finnegan, who is just overcoming the shock. Because of a funeral happening at St. Michael’s that morning, Finnegan had to park her car across the street at the Washington County Historic Courthouse. When she approached her car, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. “I started...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Arrested After Man Dies Following Assault In Minneapolis’ Warehouse District

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after allegedly beating another man to death Friday morning in downtown Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. to a reported assault on the 600 block of 1st Street North in the city’s Warehouse District. Officers found an unconscious 50-year-old man at the scene. Despite lifesaving efforts from officers, the man was pronounced dead. His name has yet to be released. Officers also found a 33-year-old man at the scene. Medics brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment, but he was later booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicious of murder. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged. This killing marks the 24th homicide in Minneapolis this year, police say. Anyone with information on the assault is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Walmart Sign In Hudson, Wisconsin Has … An Obvious Misspelling

HUDSON, WIS. (WCCO) — A Walmart sign just across the border in Hudson, Wisconsin is turning some heads. Outside the retail store on 2222 Crest View Drive, a large sign shows “Walmarrt.” According to Walmart, its corporate office took a call from the store Wednesday about the sign and it appears part of the sign blew off. In video taken at the store, the font does appear to be larger on the last two letters. Walmart says repairs are expected soon. (credit: CBS) A Reddit post from February pointed out the typo, so it’s been in this state for a while and has inspired some funny takes in the meantime. “That’s where the Pirates shop,” said one user. “Oh, that’s a turnt up WalMarrt,” said another.
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 in custody after suspected assault in North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in custody after Minneapolis police say another man died following an assault Friday morning in the North Loop. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of North 1st Street around 10:15 a.m. on a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man unconscious. The man died at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Oxygen

Minnesota Man Allegedly Killed Aunt, Uncle And Cousins In Their Sleep

A Minnesota man is accused of killing multiple relatives, including two children he'd called "angelic," in their sleep before dying by suicide. The Duluth Police Department “responded to the report of an individual experiencing a mental health crisis” shortly after noon on Wednesday, the police department stated in a press release.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Man Wanted In Connection To Drive-By Shooting Arrested Inside Woodbury Hotel

WOODBURY, MINN. (WCCO) — Woodbury public safety officials say a 29-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested following a standoff incident Thursday. According to officials, a Woodbury police officer checked a license plate of a vehicle at a parking lot of the Country Inn on Hudson Road and determined that it belonged to a suspect with felony warrants and a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO). The man had two warrants for fleeing a police officer, another for drive-by shooting and a DANCO violation. Officials say the determined that the suspect was a guest at the hotel. Police officers then made contact with a woman inside a hotel room who was accompanied by several children. The suspect, who was in the bathroom, refused to come out. Police said he claimed to have a handgun and a child with him inside the bathroom. Washington County SWAT responded to the scene and after 30 minutes of negotiations, the man surrendered. He did not have a gun and no children were inside the bathroom. The man was booked at the Washington County Jail. WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they are formally charged.
WOODBURY, MN
KARE 11

Police: 1 injured in Anoka shooting

ANOKA, Minn. — One man was hospitalized after a reported shooting in Anoka on early Saturday morning, local police say. According to the Anoka Police Department, officers investigated a reported shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on West Main Street in Anoka. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds outside of a building.
ANOKA, MN

