ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Completes Sweep With 10-3 Win Against North Carolina

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wFsC_0fIx3PmI00

The Cavaliers put up eight runs in the first three innings of the game and cruised to the sweep over the Tar Heels

Winning the third game of this pivotal Coastal series did not take nearly as much drama as the first two games, but the Cavaliers got the job done. Virginia put up eight runs in the first three innings and cruised to a 10-3 victory to complete the series sweep over North Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

UVA won Friday's game 1 against UNC 4-2 thanks to a lights-out effort from the Virginia pitching staff, then needed an extraordinary rally to win game 2 on Saturday, as the Cavaliers erased a three-run deficit with a seven-run tenth inning, capped off by a walk-off grand slam by Devin Ortiz .

On a warm Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville, the Virginia bats got hot early and essentially put the game away in the first third of the contest.

Alex Tappen delivered a two-run home run to left center field to get the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. In the next inning, UVA used a series of base hits to chase North Carolina starter Kyle Mott out of the game. Ethan Anderson, Casey Saucke, Max Cotier, and Griff O'Ferrall hit four-consecutive singles to score two runs.

UNC inserted Shawn Rapp into the game, but the scoring run continued for the Cavaliers. Kyle Teel hit a sacrifice fly to score Max Cotier and then Virginia hit three more singles, the second of which was a two-run base hit by Jake Gelof up the middle to make it 7-0.

North Carolina got on the board on a solo home run by Mac Horvath in the top of the third, but Virginia responded with another run in the bottom half of the inning. Ethan Anderson doubled to right field and then Max Cotier brought him home with an RBI single into left field to make it 8-1.

Sophomore lefty Jake Berry got the start on the mound for the Cavaliers and pitched five solid innings in a winning effort, giving up two runs (one of them earned) on four hits and striking out six batters.

Berry was lifted in the top of the sixth after giving up a leadoff double and another baserunner on an error. UNC eventually scored a run as Mikey Madej scored Horvath on a sacrifice fly. Woolfolk gave up zero earned runs and struck out two in two innings of work.

North Carolina scored one more run in the top of the eighth as Johnny Castagnozzi hit an RBI double off of Will Geerdes, but UVA responded with two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to make sure the Tar Heels could not work themselves back in the game. Kyle Teel hit an RBI double down the right field line and then came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Jake Gelof.

Gelof had three RBIs on the day and Ethan Anderson went 3-4 with two runs scored.

UNC put a few runners on base in the ninth, but Brandon Neeck came in and got the final two outs to end the game and finish the sweep over the Tar Heels, Virginia's first series sweep since taking each of a three-game series against Boston College in late March.

UVA has won four games in a row and improves to 31-10 overall and 13-8 in ACC play. Up next, Virginia looks to avenge a 9-2 loss against Old Dominion from April 12th as the Cavaliers head to Norfolk to take on the Monarchs on Tuesday at 6pm.

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Men’s Tennis Beats North Carolina 4-3 to Win 14th ACC Championship

Virginia Football: Five Players Who Impressed at the Blue-White Game

UVA Women's Tennis Knocks Off No. 1 North Carolina in ACC Semifinals 4-2

Carla Williams: New Virginia Football Operations Center Construction to Begin Soon

Virginia Dominates Syracuse 21-15 to Capture 19th ACC Men's Lacrosse Championship

Devin Ortiz Grand Slam Caps Virginia's Epic 10th-Inning Rally to Beat North Carolina 11-7

Ohio Transfer Ben Vander Plas Commits to Virginia Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
The Spun

Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn loses out on coveted Tennessee transfer

On Sunday, transfer and power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his commitment to Louisville via his Instagram. The native of Clarksville, Tennessee recently released a final five of SMU, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Auburn. However, it appears that he is headed to Louisville to play for newly hired head coach Kenny Payne.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WHSV

JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and sophomore Lauren Bernett. The following message was sent out to the JMU community and posted on social media Tuesday morning:. “Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Berry
cbs19news

Softball's home finale concludes with sweep of Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- For the third time this season, Virginia softball picked up an ACC series sweep, beating Pitt 10-3 in six innings on Sunday. This was the final game of the regular season at Palmer Park, as the Cavaliers honored 11 seniors on Senior Day. Senior Emma...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Cavaliers#Unc#College Baseball#Coastal#Uva
The Spun

Bryce Hopkins Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

Bryce Hopkins spent just one year in Lexington before entering the transfer portal on Apr. 7. The former Kentucky wing has since made his transfer decision. The former four-star recruit is joining Ed Cooley’s program at Providence. Hopkins announced the news himself on Twitter, sharing the following caption: “Friar...
LEXINGTON, KY
Inside Nova

Potomac names Anthony Mills as new head boys basketball coach

Anthony Mills always considered the Potomac High School boys basketball coaching position an ideal opportunity. Mills graduated from the Dumfries-based school in 2005 and was a member of the 2004 Group AAA state finalist that finished 29-1. But as he rose up the coaching ranks to run the Battlefield girls program first followed by boys jobs at King George and Colonial Forge, Mills never knew for sure if the chance would come to take over at Potomac any time soon.
POTOMAC, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Boston College
cbs19news

With Clark and Gardner back, UVA ahead of schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As the season came to an end Kihei Clark was left in an uncomfortable position, watching the NCAA Tournament from home for the first time in his Virginia career. Clark took joy in watching close friend Remy Martin cut down the nets with Kansas, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Pitt, Deacs work to keep momentum, Clemson hits reset in spring drills

The Atlantic Coast Conference football landscape changed significantly last season. Pittsburgh won the league title, Wake Forest took the Atlantic Division, and conference powerhouse Clemson was largely out of the mix by mid-October. Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers defeated Dave Clawson’s Demon Deacons 45-21 in the ACC championship — officially ending Clemson’s...
CLEMSON, SC
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
771
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy