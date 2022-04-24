ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Night Forecast: Heavy rain, storms, likely tonight and Monday

KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

SUNDAY NIGHT: An 80% chance of rain, decreasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: An 80% chance of rain and storms. Highs ranging from the upper-60s north to the upper-70s south. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas in the morning. Low: 54. High: 72. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a cold start, but a mild afternoon. Low: 48. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 55. High: 83. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 66. High: 86. Wind: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 84. Wind: S 10 mph.

