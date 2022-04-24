Husker Offense Explodes Against Indiana Baseball in Series Finale

Nebraska avoids weekend sweep with 19-7 win in Bloomington

Although Nebraska’s series against Indiana goes down as a two games to one loss, perhaps the struggling offense can find something to carry forward in a 19-7 weekend-salvaging win.

The Huskers took a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning Sunday, scoring one in the first, two in the third and three in the fourth.

Senior starter Koty Frank, reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, absorbed some blows in the fourth as he gave up four runs, but he went 5.1 innings and collected nine strikeouts and the win.

The Huskers (15-23 overall, 5-7 Big Ten) scored in each of the final seven innings Sunday, smashing four home runs among their 20 hits, both season highs. Senior captain Griffin Everitt led the way, going 4-for-7 with four RBIs.

Each Husker in the starting lineup got at least one hit, with freshman Gabe Swansen, junior Leighton Banjoff, senior captain Cam Chick and sophomore Brice Matthews each knocking one over the fence.

Indiana (16-22, 4-8) allowed 12 walks and hit four batters Sunday. The Hoosier pitching staff is among the bottom of most statistical categories in the Big Ten.

Husker pitching allowed eight runs in both Friday's and Saturday’s losses. Senior Shay Schanaman allowed seven runs, six earned, on eight hits in just four innings Friday.

Sophomore starter Emmett Olsen gave up just one earned run in six innings Saturday but couldn’t prevent a second-inning error from burning the Big Red. The Hoosiers took advantage with a pair of two-out, bases-loaded hits to blow the game open with five runs, all unearned.

Timely hitting continued to elude Nebraska in the two losses, as the Huskers left nine runners on base Friday and 10 more Saturday.

Down by as many as seven on Friday night, NU finally got the bats going in the last three innings. The biggest hits came from sophomores Max Anderson and Matthews. Each of them bombed a three-run home run, Anderson in the seventh to make it 8-4 and Matthews in the ninth to cut it to 8-7. The ill-fated comeback attempt was ended with a strikeout in the next at-bat.

Nebraska briefly led Indiana Saturday after an RBI double from freshman Core Jackson in the top of the second. The Huskers would not score again. Jackson was one of just four Nebraska batters to collect a hit, and one of only five to reach base as NU struck out 16 times.

With Sunday’s win, the Huskers remain in eighth place in the Big Ten standings with four conference series remaining. Only the top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament, which will be played in Omaha this year.

After returning home from Bloomington, Nebraska hosts five games this week. Kansas State and Omaha are in Lincoln on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, with both games set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The Iowa Hawkeyes will follow for a weekend series.

