Flynn Elementary fundraiser winner takes over as principal for a morning

EAU CLAIRE — Call her “Principal Leia.”

When third grader Leia Poquette arrived at school on Friday, it wasn’t as a student. For one morning only, Poquette had the honor of walking into Flynn Elementary School, 1430 Lee St., as “Principal in Training.”

Smiling with nervous excitement, Poquette welcomed her students at drop-off, read through the morning announcements and made her rounds through the school, visiting classrooms and answering questions. Wherever she went, she was met with applause, fistbumps, hugs or even bows from Flynn students and staff.

It was a morning Poquette won’t soon forget. And she is one of six lucky students who will share a similar experience on mornings of their own.

Poquette donned the Principal in Training title after winning a PTO-sponsored drawing.

In an effort to raise funds for field trips and other special events, the Flynn PTO sold tickets to their students. A ticket number was then drawn for each grade. The student from each grade with the corresponding number was selected to “replace” Flynn Principal Jim Schmitt for a morning.

At around $1 per ticket, the Flynn PTO raised $1,109 in sales.

Poquette, age 8, estimated that she purchased “almost 100” tickets for the fundraiser.

“I wasn’t too surprised, because I bought a whole bunch of tickets,” Poquette said when describing her reaction to winning. “It was the last ticket that won.”

Other winners in Flynn’s first-ever Principal in Training fundraiser are kindergartener Oliver Brandt, first grader Dolton Moua, second grader Ashley Yang, fourth grader Talia Talisek and fifth grader Mason Dresden.

Yang and Talisek took over as Principals in Training earlier in the week. The remaining students will get their turns this week.

Each morning, Schmitt walks the new Principal in Training through his usual morning duties. Poquette on Friday began the day by coming in early. Together, she and Schmitt stood in the morning drop-off zone, waving to students and parents as they arrived.

After welcoming the students into the building with a parade of fist bumps and “Happy Fridays,” Poquette moved on to her favorite part of the morning: announcements. She introduced herself as the day’s Principal in Training, then led the school in the Flynn Flyers Promise.

“Let’s have a fun day of learning,” she concluded over the intercom.

Next, Poquette and Schmitt stopped by each classroom, where Poquette greeted everyone with an enthusiastic, “Hello, I wish you all a great day.” Students were then able to ask Poquette questions.

Some asked Poquette questions about herself, and many requested that she implement longer recesses, create special themed days or fire certain teachers.

“It’s out of my control,” she’d answer diplomatically.

Poquette even offered a word of advice to a second grade teacher as she left her classroom:

“Don’t let those kids try to tell you what to do.”

Poquette said she was most looking forward to visiting her own class. There, Schmitt sat at Poquette’s empty desk as her classmates excitedly bombarded her with questions to make her laugh.

After visiting each classroom, Poquette went outside to raise the Flynn peace flag. To conclude her principal duties for the day, Poquette took her place at the principal’s desk and recorded a special statement for the weekly Flynn Fly Sheet.

“I was super excited,” Poquette said. “I feel like not a lot of people get to do this and it’s a new opportunity.”

As Poquette prepared to return to her class, she said she wished she could continue on as principal for longer, but she acknowledged that “it’s not really easy to be principal.” The challenges of the morning didn’t stop her, though, from announcing her desire to one day take over as the actual principal of Flynn Elementary.

Schmitt, also the executive director of Teaching & Learning for the Eau Claire Area School District, said he and the Flynn staff have enjoyed working with the new Principals in Training over the past few days.

“They all have a different personality, and a little bit of that is who they are, but also the grade that they’re in,” Schmitt said. “Each day has been very different even though we’ve done the same routine. It’s been a lot of fun.”

He added: “I’d be excited if (the PTO) did it again next year, because it was a really great way to get to know kids. For an hour, you just get to do something unique and special with them, so that’s been a lot of fun. I hope that we do it again.”