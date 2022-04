CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A Canton family is in need of help after a weekend fire destroyed their home, leaving them with nothing. Monica Marlor says the fire started in the early overnight hours Sunday morning at her home on Girdwood Height. Marlor and her three children, ages 5, 10 and 11, were able to make it out safely but escaped with only the clothes they were wearing when they ran out of the home.

