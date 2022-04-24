ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Master Gardeners Conference brings practical tips, improved drought outlook

By Greg Hirst
oilcity.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — A cautiously optimistic drought forecast and counterintuitive insights on seedling growth patterns were on offer Saturday at the 26th Natrona County Master Gardeners 2022 Spring Gardening Conference. The advanced, specific topics are selected as a result of surveys filled out the previous year, serving the...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado Master Gardener Leslie Weinshim: A look at tree varieties

Spring is here and many of you may be planning on planting trees on your property this season. You are most likely also deciding what variety of tree(s) to plant. With so many tree varieties to choose from, it can be overwhelming and confusing to make this choice; however, with some good information to guide you, this can be a less confusing experience.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Lifestyle
City
Casper, WY
State
Missouri State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Solar Minimum#Gardeners Conference#American
PennLive.com

This pollinator-attracting, native annual flower is one that few gardeners know: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

* What it is: Despite being a native of the Southwestern U.S., this mini-marigold look-alike is not very well known and seldom planted. That might be changing now that breeding has introduced some new, compact, and brilliantly colored varieties, such as Goldilocks Rocks, Campfire Flame, ‘Bidy Boom Bonfire,’ and the Taka Tuka series.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
Phys.org

Bean cultivation in diverse agricultural landscapes promotes bees and increases yields

Pollination by insects is essential for the production of many food crops. The presence of pollinators, such as bees, depends on the availability of nesting sites and sufficient food. If these conditions are lacking, the pollinators also fail to appear and the yield of flowering arable crops, such as broad beans or oilseed rape, suffers as well. A team from the University of Göttingen and the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI) in Braunschweig has investigated how the composition of flowering crops and semi-natural habitats in the landscape affects the density of bees, their behavior when collecting nectar, and the faba bean (Vicia faba) yields. The results of the study have been published in the journal Basic and Applied Ecology.
AGRICULTURE
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
GARDENING
Kalamazoo Gazette

How Michigan’s fruit crops will handle upcoming near-record freezing temperatures

Near-record to record cold is coming to Michigan in the next few days. Will Michigan’s fruit crops be damaged by the cold?. Christie Apple, an agronomist specializing in fruit crops, has been looking at Michigan’s fruit crops this week. She has found that the growth stage of most Michigan fruit is still two weeks behind the normal development. Christie Apple states that Michigan’s fruit is significantly behind last year’s growth stage.
MICHIGAN STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

The pandemic’s gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health – commentary

As lockdowns went into effect in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, reports emerged of a global gardening boom, with plants, flowers, vegetables, and herbs sprouting in backyards and on balconies around the world. The data backs up the narrative: An analysis of Google Trends and infection statistics found that […] The post The pandemic’s gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GARDENING
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

The Environmental Gardener: Use plants that will attract pollinators to your garden

The terms “pollinator” and “pollinator-friendly gardens” are popular today, and with good reason. But what do they mean and how do they translate to actions that home gardeners can take? According to pollinator.org, pollinators, “including bees, bats, butterflies, moths, flies, wasps, beetles and other small mammals that pollinate plants, are responsible for one out of every […] The post The Environmental Gardener: Use plants that will attract pollinators to your garden appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy