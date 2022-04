Good afternoon everyone. Last week, I was in New Orleans for the 31st annual Freddie Awards. During my visit, I went over to the Harrah’s New Orleans, Caesars casino property, to pick up my new Caesars Rewards Diamond card. Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of drama over Caesars Rewards Diamond matching from Wyndham Rewards Diamond. I have the Barclays Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Credit Card which comes with Wyndham Rewards Diamond Elite Status and I was able to match to Caesars Rewards Diamond Elite Status pretty easily (without the upgrade, downgrade, and upgrade drama).

