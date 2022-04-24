ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

Local fundraiser raises awareness of Rett Syndrome

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PaLHt_0fIx22lr00

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College service project raised awareness of Rett Syndrome on Sunday evening.

The group hosted a charity golf tournament at the Forest Park Golf Course in Brazil.

The proceeds will go towards twins Ellie and Annie Thompson who were diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in October.

This is a neurological disorder that causes verbal and physical regression in babies. Symptoms do not appear until a baby is between six and twelve months old. There is no cure for Rett Syndrome.

Abby Thompson is the mother of the twins and said that she hopes this event will raise more awareness of the disorder. She’s hopeful that a potential treatment for the syndrome could be approved in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Indiana mother battling brain cancer organizes 5K to help find a cure

CARMEL, Ind. — Hundreds of people came together Saturday to run or walk in a 5K organized by a Carmel mother battling brain cancer. Six months ago, Kelli McLaughlin was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor that is incurable. "Goodman Campbell treats about 50 glioblastomas each year," said...
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Good Samaritan hosting Parkinson’s Awareness Day

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and as part of their efforts to raise awareness, Good Samaritan will host a community day of education and exercise. Attendees will be given the chance to learn more about Parkinson’s disease as well as the importance of BIG exercise and therapy and help encourage patients […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Happiness Bag celebrates 50 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Happiness Bag is celebrating 50 years of serving individuals and families in the community. The organization offers recreational and educational opportunities to people with disabilities. Happiness Bag Executive Director Jodi Moan, who’s been with the organization for 36 of those years, says it’s amazing to see how much Happiness Bag […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
City
Brazil, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Brazil, IN
Sports
Brazil, IN
Society
The Georgia Sun

Bennie’s Shoes founder to be honored at Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s Golf Classic

JOHNS CREEK — The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation – Georgia Chapter is honoring Louie Shemaria for his years of service and leadership at the 30th Annual Golf Classic. The event will be held Monday, May 16 at The Standard Club in Johns Creek and will include 18 holes of golf, a silent auction, a banquet, and opportunities to support the Foundation’s research and programs for people living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are two inflammatory bowel diseases that are painful, debilitating digestive diseases affecting 3.1 million American adults and children, including an estimated 80,000 patients under the age of 18.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
UPI News

Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea

The most common treatments for sleep apnea are mechanical -- CPAP machines, mouthguards and the like. But researchers think they've found a drug that might ease sleep apnea in some. The drug sulthiame, normally used to treat epilepsy, appeared to reduce breathing pauses by more than 20 events an hour,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the timeline for alcohol withdrawal symptoms?

Alcohol withdrawal refers to a condition that may occur when an individual with alcohol use disorder suddenly stops or significantly reduces their alcohol consumption. A person may notice initial symptoms after a few hours that could last for up to a week or longer. Individuals with alcohol withdrawal syndrome may...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Thompson
verywellmind.com

What Is Mild Autism?

Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects that community language preference. What Is Mild Autism?. Autism is a neurodevelopmental...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

What Do Autism and Parkinson's Have in Common?

April is Autism and Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD) are very different conditions. However, there is a common factor in managing symptoms of both conditions. Inflammation in the brain is found in brain disorders including Autism and Parkinson’s Disease. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New Alzheimer's biomarker may facilitate rapid diagnosis

Although symptoms of advanced Alzheimer's disease are well known, diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages requires careful cognitive testing by neurologists. Discovery of a unique ratio of metabolites from blood samples of early-stage Alzheimer's patients promises to speed diagnosis, allowing earlier treatments to be initiated. "We were delighted...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rett Syndrome#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Hospital Offering Free Screenings for Oral, Head, and Neck Cancers

Cancer is a horrible disease. Unfortunately, it's also one we know all too well in the Tri-State. According to 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Indiana ranks seventh in the entire nation for cancer death rates with just over 162 people out of every 100,000 dying from some form of cancer. For our neighbors south of the Ohio River in Kentucky, that number jumps to a more grim 177 people per 100,000 making them the number one state in the country with the highest cancer death rate. That's why it's important to visit your doctor for regular check-ups, especially if you notice something is a little off.
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

PanCAN raising awareness of pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of deaths in the U.S. To raise awareness, President and CEO of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Julia Fleshman, and Dr. Bobby Eghbalieh, appeared on KCAL9 News. Rachel Kim reports.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WTWO/WAWV

ISU expands its community garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University’s Office of Sustainability planted over 80 trees ahead of Arbor Day on Wednesday. Numerous volunteers planted the trees in their food forest in the community garden. A grant from the ‘Fruit Tree Planting Foundation’ allowed them to plant the trees. Last year, the office provided the community […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
verywellhealth.com

Restlessness

While it’s common to experience restlessness every now and then, it can be a sign of an underlying condition when it’s recurrent, severe, or prolonged. Periods of nervousness, fidgeting, and irritability are caused by various health factors, including restless legs syndrome (RLS), mood disorders, the side effect of certain medications, and hyperthyroidism. When restlessness significantly impacts your life and disrupts sleep, you should call your healthcare provider.
HEALTH
WausauPilot

CVA to hold scavenger hunt fundraiser

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau has announced an. upcoming fundraiser to support its mission to engage people in the visual arts and add to the livability of the Wausau regional community. The event, called Art & Seek, will feature a community- and art-based scavenger...
WAUSAU, WI
verywellhealth.com

What Is Placental Insufficiency?

In placental insufficiency, the placenta—the organ that provides nutrients and oxygen to a developing fetus in the womb—isn’t working properly. This can mean that the developing baby doesn’t get enough of the oxygen and nutrients it needs for proper growth. Medical professionals often use the terms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy