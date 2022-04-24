Local fundraiser raises awareness of Rett Syndrome

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College service project raised awareness of Rett Syndrome on Sunday evening.

The group hosted a charity golf tournament at the Forest Park Golf Course in Brazil.

The proceeds will go towards twins Ellie and Annie Thompson who were diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in October.

This is a neurological disorder that causes verbal and physical regression in babies. Symptoms do not appear until a baby is between six and twelve months old. There is no cure for Rett Syndrome.

Abby Thompson is the mother of the twins and said that she hopes this event will raise more awareness of the disorder. She’s hopeful that a potential treatment for the syndrome could be approved in the future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.