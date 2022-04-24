ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

‘Over 500 plants’: McCarthy Teszler School to hold annual plant sale

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – McCarthy Teszler School is inviting school family, friends and the community to its annual plant sale.

This event will take place on April 30 at 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the McCarthy Teszler Greenhouse, rain or shine.

School officials said they will have over 500 plants including:

  • Annuals
  • Perennials
  • Hanging Baskets
  • Herbs and Vegetables

The horticulture teacher reports that the proceeds from the plant sale benefit the continued growth of the school’s horticulture department including the next annual plant sale, job skills, daily living skills and other vocational programs for students.

    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)
    McCarthy Teszler School Plant Sale (Source: Rokel Martin)

Plants that are not sold at the plant sale are donated to various groups from year-to-year. For example, last year during the pandemic, plants were given to Vocational High School students to take home for Mother’s Day.

According to the teacher, the students do everything when it comes to caring for the plants, from seeds to blossoms, the students take the lead.

McCarthy Teszler School is a Spartanburg District 7 school serving the unique educational, behavioral, and therapeutic needs of special needs students from all seven Spartanburg County school districts.

