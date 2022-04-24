ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under the Banner of Heaven: Who is in the cast and how can I watch?

By Nina Clevinger
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

BASED on the nonfiction book of the same name, Under the Banner of Heaven premieres on April 28, 2022.

The Hulu series will see renowned actor Andrew Garfield in the lead role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmLli_0fIx1f1S00
Under the Banner of Heaven sees Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre Credit: FX

Who is in the cast?

Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre

Born on August 20, 1983, Andrew Garfield is a dual-citizen of the United Kingdom and the United States.

The award-winning actor is known for his work across television, film, and theatre.

He will star as Detective Jeb Pyre, the man in charge of solving Brenda Lafferty's murder.

Adelaide Clemens will star as Rebecca Pyre, while Sandra Seacat is Josie Pyre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYrEf_0fIx1f1S00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpnFu_0fIx1f1S00

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Brenda Lafferty

Born on May 24, 1998, Daisy Edgar-Jones is a rising star known mostly for her role in Normal People (2020).

She portrays Brenda Lafferty, a mother who is murdered alongside her child.

Brenda was the wife of Allen Lafferty, whose older brothers ended up killing her.

Billy Howle as Allen Lafferty

Allen Lafferty was the husband of Brenda Lafferty.

He is portrayed by Billy Howle, who has appeared in a number of television shows and movies.

Sam Worthington as Ron Lafferty

Born on August 2, 1976, Sam Worthington is an actor known for his roles in Avatar and Clash of the Titans.

His character, Ron Lafferty, is one of the men who murdered Brenda and her daughter, Erica.

Wyatt Russell as Dan Lafferty

Wyatt Russell is the half-brother of Kate and Oliver Hudson; the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

He plays Dan Lafferty, the other brother involved in the double-murder of Brenda and Erica.

The remaining members of the Lafferty family will see Denise Gough as Dianna, Rory Culkin as Samuel, Seth Numrich as Robin, Christopher Heyerdahl as Ammon, and Chloe Pirrie as Matilda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7JDx_0fIx1f1S00
Daisy Edgar-Jones will portray Brenda Lafferty, the murdered wife of Allen Credit: FX

Gil Birmingham as Bill Taba

The character of Bill Taba is a detective from Las Vegas who now works in the Salt Lake Valley.

Portraying him is Gil Birmingham, an actor known for his work in Yellowstone and the Twilight saga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMtEv_0fIx1f1S00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTR9X_0fIx1f1S00

How can I watch it?

Originally intended to be a movie, Under the Banner of Heaven was adapted into a miniseries in 2021.

The show will air exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, April 28.

