Danilo Gallinari playing second unit role for Hawks on Sunday

The Atlanta Hawks will surprisingly be without Bogdan Bogdanovic but will have center Clint Capela in the lineup for their must-win Game 5 tonight. Bogdanovic was not listed on the injury report for the past two days but has been battling knee and ankle injuries throughout the series. The former 27th overall pick is coming off his worst game of the series on Sunday when he shot 1-for-6 for just six points in Miami’s blowout win. He did, however, have games of 29 and 18 points before that, respectively. With Bogey on the shelf, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are sure to get more minutes.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO