ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Danilo Gallinari playing second unit role for Hawks on Sunday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks small forward Danilo Gallinari is not starting in Sunday's Game 4 lineup against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Danilo Gallinari
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Unit#The Miami Heat#Game 4
CBS Sports

Hawks vs. Heat score: Live updates from NBA playoffs as Miami tries to put Atlanta in 3-1 series hole

The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs continue Sunday night with a pair of No. 8 seeds trying to even things up at home. The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns -- No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences -- have opened up 2-1 series leads. But the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans have the chance to knot up those series on their home courts. The Heat continue to stay in control as they take a 80-61 lead into the fourth quarter.
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

Hawks rule Bogdanovic Out and Capela in for Game 5 vs. Heat

The Atlanta Hawks will surprisingly be without Bogdan Bogdanovic but will have center Clint Capela in the lineup for their must-win Game 5 tonight. Bogdanovic was not listed on the injury report for the past two days but has been battling knee and ankle injuries throughout the series. The former 27th overall pick is coming off his worst game of the series on Sunday when he shot 1-for-6 for just six points in Miami’s blowout win. He did, however, have games of 29 and 18 points before that, respectively. With Bogey on the shelf, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are sure to get more minutes.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Atlanta Hawks who definitely won’t be back in 2022-2023

The Atlanta Hawks’ run in the playoffs lasted one round, as they were eliminated by the Miami Heat. Here are three players who likely won’t be back next season. The Atlanta Hawks had to get through the play-in tournament to clinch a spot in the playoffs. They did just that, defeating the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers to earn the eighth-seed in the Eastern Conference. But, it was not an easy task facing the Hawks, as they had to take on the 1-seed Miami Heat.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Miami

Miami Heat Beat Hawks 97-94 To Take Game 5, Move On To 2nd Round Of Playoffs

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Heat edged out the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night to win Game 5 of their series and advance in their quest to win a 4th NBA title. The final score was 97-94 at FTX Arena, as Miami moved into the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, who did not play due to a knee injury, but as it turns out the team did not need him. Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Herro scored 16, Max Strus scored 15 and Caleb Martin added 10 for...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Hawks Receive Bad News Before Game 5 vs. Miami Heat

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks will try and keep their season alive in Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, they’re going to be without one of their top players. Bogdan Bogdanovic has officially been ruled out of tonight’s postseason clash. He’s dealing with knee soreness and won’t be able to give it a go.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy