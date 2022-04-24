ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 15:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 18:02:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 18:02:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of both Vieques and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains, Southwest Chaves County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Southwest Chaves County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY THROUGH 215 PM MDT At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles northwest of Hope, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Chaves County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Northeast Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL, WEST CENTRAL HARDING AND SOUTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES THROUGH 215 PM MDT At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trujillo, or 26 miles east of Las Vegas, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Maes and Trujillo. This includes State Road 104 between Mile Markers 23 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: North Central Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong southwest winds will continue to transport drier air over portions of western and central New Mexico this afternoon. Much drier overnight humidities tonight will precede very dry humidities on Thursday as southwest winds strengthen and combine with high Haines. Critical conditions appear widespread Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains where elevated to locally critical conditions are possible. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions for all areas and potentially 10-15 consecutive hours of single digit humidities along and south of I-40 and over eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Areas of blowing dust reducing visibility. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier .Lingering overland flooding resides within the central and northern Red River Valley, mainly within and north of Grand Forks County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain and snowmelt in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Nekoma, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston and Olga.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...risen to 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 13.6 feet by next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 04/24/1922. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Deserts and Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Dry air will be in place this afternoon through Thursday afternoon, so we will see elevated to critical fire weather conditions for several hours for the rest of this afternoon and on Thursday afternoon. We will see winds speeds between 15 and 25 mph which will decrease round sunset. Strong winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR Strong WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110 AND 111 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110 and 111. * WIND...Southwest winds between 15 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10%. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL COUNTY At 304 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Conchas Dam, or 26 miles southwest of Mosquero, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conchas Dam, Conchas and Conchas Lake State Park. This includes State Road 104 between Mile Markers 49 and 50, and between Mile Markers 75 and 77. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Haskell, Morton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant; Haskell; Morton; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Morton, southeastern Grant, northern Stevens and southwestern Haskell Counties through 500 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moscow, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Moscow around 420 PM CDT. Cave around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ryus and Satanta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 08:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Hidalgo and Willacy. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts between 0.5 and 1 inch are expected over the area, especially locations in and around Monte Alto and Hargill. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hargill, Lasara, Hargill Elementary, Lasara Elementary School, Monte Alto, Jose Borrego Middle School, Mcallen, Hargill Reservoir and Stockholm. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected, with localized amounts over 7 inches in the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing patchy blowing snow Thursday into Thursday night. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis County. * WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME

