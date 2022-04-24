ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best of USFL Week 2 in images

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The second week of the USFL saw the first three-point conversion after touchdown, as Paul Terry reached for the end zone in the Philadelphia Stars' win over the Pittsburgh Maulers. There was plenty of action in Alabama...

New Jersey Generals running back Darius Victor scores against the Michigan Panthers on a touchdown run in the first half/

New Jersey Generals defensive lineman Deyon Sizer (95) and defensive lineman Kalani Vakameilalo (98) tackle Michigan Panthers running back Stevie Scott III,

New Jersey Generals defensive back Devante Bausby) reacts after dropping an interception opportunity.

Michigan Panthers head coach Jeff Fisher talks with an official in the first half at Protective Stadium.

New Jersey Generals players shake hands with Michigan Panthers tight end Joseph Magnifico as he is carted off the field.

Michigan Panthers quarterback Shea Patterson tries to rally his team in the final minutes against the New Jersey Generals in the second half.

Michigan Panthers wide receiver Lance Lenoir misses a pass in the end zone. New Jersey Generals defensive back Devante Bausby defended the play.

New Jersey Generals head coach Mike Riley greets New Jersey Generals quarterback Luis Perez,

Pittsburgh Maulers running back Madre London runs the ball against the Philadelphia Stars during the first half.

Philadelphia Stars quarterback Bryan Scott throws against the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Pittsburgh Maulers defensive lineman Carlo Kemp forces a fumble from Philadelphia Stars quarterback Bryan Scott. The ball was picked up by a Maulers teammate and returned for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh Maulers linemen celebrate a touchdown.

Pittsburgh Maulers offensive lineman Vadal Alexander cheers Hunter Thedford after the tight end's touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Stars

Philadelphia Stars wide receiver Maurice Alexander celebrates a touchdown reception.

Pittsburgh Maulers wide receiver Bailey Gaither grabs a touchdown pass.

Philadelphia Stars quarterback Bryan Scott greets Pittsburgh Maulers defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu after the game.

Birmingham Stallions running back CJ Marable runs for a touchdown.

Houston Gamblers head coach Kevin Sumlin and Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz hug after a tight win for Holtz.

Houston Gamblers kicker Nick Vogel (19) misses an extra point.

Birmingham Stallions quarterback J'mar Smith interacts with fans after a win over the Houston Gamblers.

Tampa Bay Bandits defensive back Obi Melifonwu prevents a catch by New Orleans Breakers wide receiver Johnnie Dixon.

New Orleans Breakers wide receiver Jonathan Adams catches the ball with Tampa Bay Bandits defensive back Quenton Meeks covering.

New Orleans Breakers wide receiver Jonathan Adams just misses a touchdown pass during the first half at Protective Stadium.

Community Policy