MASON, W.Va. — A Mason man perished in a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to Mason Volunteer Fire Department Chief Howard Wood. Wood said the call came in to the station at around 5:30 a.m. to the fire at 181 Dogwood Lane. Firefighters arrived to find the structure was fully engulfed in flames. The name of the victim was not being released as of Tuesday afternoon.

MASON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO