Lafayette, LA

Traffic Closure on Ambassador Caffery to Last 2 Months

By Brandon Comeaux
 3 days ago
The Dulles Drive widening project is a traffic project that has been an inconvenience to drivers passing through the area - and especially to those people living in the surrounding neighborhoods. But, it's a NEEDED traffic project that everyone will be excited about once it's done. Well, here's another...

