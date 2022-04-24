OSU-Lima to bestow academic awards

TIFFIN — Local students were among the 85 honorees at the conclusion of the spring semester at Heidelberg University. Riley Bartels, senior education and history major from Elida, was awarded the E.I.F. Williams Memorial prize in Secondary Education. Noah Paris a senior political science and economics major received the...
LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the Lima Masonic Center, 2165 N. Cole St., Lima. From 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Kiwanis Club will award the 2022 Ronald W. Richards Young Musician Scholarship. Each year a $4,000 scholarship is given to an Allen County senior planning to pursue a music career in a four-year college. The winner this year is Caiden Bush, a vocalist from Bath High School, who will be attending Ohio Northern University.
Northwest Ohio’s largest motorcycle blessing continues at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road, Lima. Registration for the 21st annual Blessing of the Bikes begins at 9 a.m., with free coffee and doughnuts at 9:30 a.m., a Sunday service at 11 a.m. and then the blessing of the bikes at 12:15 p.m. The event is free. The first 1,000 bikers receive a Biker Blessing Patch. All bikers are welcome to receive a blessing for their rides.
ADA — Ohio Northern University Spring Band Festival 2022 will feature “Miles of Blue” starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the Freed Center for the Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, Ada. “Miles of Blue” was written as a tribute to fallen NYPD Sgt. Paul...
BLUFFTON — The LaFayette-Jackson Alumni Association will be holding a banquet at noon Saturday, April 30. The banquet will be held at The Centre, 601 N. Main St., Bluffton. Please contact Judi Badartscher for more information at 419-643-4664.
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Dick Edward Beggs are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family dinner. Beggs and the former Susie Jane Stoll were married April 22, 1972, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima. They are the parents of two children, Brian (Michele) Beggs, of...
LIMA — Apex Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism Clinic Northwestern Ohio owner Dr. Jimmy Alele has opened his office at 920 West Market Street in Suite 330. A board-certified endocrinologist, Dr. Alele deals with diseases that affect the endocrine system including but not limited to diabetes mellitus, thyroid disorders, metabolic bone disease, adrenal disorders, pituitary disorders, and lipid disorders.
April 16 — Jadyn Adkins and Dakota Davis, Wapakoneta, boy. April 19 — Marya and Sean Danaher, Wapakoneta, girl; Erin Fleming and Maxwell Collins, Belle Center, girl; Daesha Gott and George Pritchett, Lima, girl; Alicia Prielipp and Mason Brammer, Kenton, girl; Ericka Truesdale, Lima, girl. April 20 —...
