OSU-Lima to bestow academic awards

Northwest Ohio’s largest motorcycle blessing continues at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road, Lima. Registration for the 21st annual Blessing of the Bikes begins at 9 a.m., with free coffee and doughnuts at 9:30 a.m., a Sunday service at 11 a.m. and then the blessing of the bikes at 12:15 p.m. The event is free. The first 1,000 bikers receive a Biker Blessing Patch. All bikers are welcome to receive a blessing for their rides.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO