This Is Every Rank in the US Navy

By Josie Green
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEnso_0fIwydGT00 The United States Navy is the largest in the world. Like other branches of the military, it is highly organized by a vast hierarchical structure. Even for military personnel in other branches of the armed forces, U.S. Navy ranks can be a bit confusing.

To be fair, they are arranged differently than in other branches. For example, enlisted service members, who are responsible for carrying out orders (as opposed to commissioned officers, who give orders) are arranged by rate (pay-grade) and specialty, rather than by rank. The pay structure (E1-E9) of enlisted Navy ranks is broken into three levels: apprenticeships (E1-E3), petty officers (E4-E6), and chief petty officers (E7-E9).

24/7 Wall St. reviewed every U.S. Navy rank and insignia from Veteran.com . A sailor’s insignia or rating badge - signifying a combination of pay-grade and specialty - is worn in various uniform locations depending on their rate.

The lowest rate in the Navy is a seaman recruit (SR/E-1), who is assigned to a particular occupational field including seamen, firemen, hospitalmen, airmen, or constructionmen. Once recruits are promoted to seamen (SN/E-3) they can take on basic responsibilities. The first tier of non commissioned petty officers, on the other hand, must have leadership skills and technical expertise.

Master chief petty officer of the Navy (MCPON) is the most senior enlisted member, which is equivalent to sergeant major of the Army. Above enlisted service members are warrant officers, commissioned officers, and admirals. Warrant officers are technical experts in a particular field; this includes pilots, electronic technicians, surgeons, and carpenters. Commissioned officers must graduate from naval officer training and excel in advanced leadership roles.

Beyond commissioned officers are various admirals, who command major sea and shore operations, fleets of ships, or regional fleets. While four-star admirals are usually the highest ranking members of the Navy, a temporary five star rank called fleet admiral (FADM) is possible but only appointed during wartime. While there have been 237 four-star admirals in Naval history, there have only been four fleet admirals, all of whom were appointed during World War II. Here are 50 of the most decorated war heroes in American history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9sxc_0fIwydGT00

1. Seaman Recruit (SR/E-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPV94_0fIwydGT00

2. Seaman Apprentice (SA/E-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wuko2_0fIwydGT00

3. Seaman (SN/E-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Zndj_0fIwydGT00

4. Petty Officer Third Class (PO3/E-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KkLL_0fIwydGT00

5. Petty Officer Second Class (PO2/E-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQQRk_0fIwydGT00

6. Petty Officer First Class (PO1/E-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cnqez_0fIwydGT00

7. Chief Petty Officer (CPO/E-7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLiGX_0fIwydGT00

8. Senior Chief Petty Officer (SCPO/E-8)

9. Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO/E-9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4mD4_0fIwydGT00

10. Command Master Chief Petty Officer (CMC/E-9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07L7RJ_0fIwydGT00

11. Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON/E-9)

12. Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAaUT_0fIwydGT00

13. Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VG8HQ_0fIwydGT00

14. Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSS11_0fIwydGT00

15. Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSZCn_0fIwydGT00

16. Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUNDp_0fIwydGT00

17. Ensign (ENS/O-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MhVU_0fIwydGT00

18. Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG/O-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dDl1_0fIwydGT00

19. Lieutenant (LT/O-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUvqB_0fIwydGT00

20. Lieutenant Commander (LCDR/O-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IY2R3_0fIwydGT00

21. Commander (CDR/O-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYkeH_0fIwydGT00

22. Captain (CAPT/O-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EoaB_0fIwydGT00

23. Rear Admiral Lower Half (RDML/O-7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pgk3Y_0fIwydGT00

24. Rear Admiral Upper Half (RADM/O-8)

25. Vice Admiral (VADM/O-9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQmgc_0fIwydGT00

26. Admiral (ADM/O-10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahEbU_0fIwydGT00

27. Fleet Admiral (FADM)

JohnJohn48
3d ago

Several mistakes in this article ... example: no image of the rank insignia for a Vice Admiral: 3 Stars. Otherwise pretty good info.

15
left
2d ago

Will be hard to see the ranks when they transition to a rainbow uniform. Men can grow their hair out and wear skirts so the future looks abysmal

22
Clint Cervenka
2d ago

Go Army. as for the Navy thank you for doing your job. United States is counting on you to protect our country all military personnel. and I hope when you get out if you decide to. the government will take better care of you then they're doing right now.

5
