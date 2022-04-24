ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Byron Buxton's walk-off bomb completes Twins' sweep over White Sox

By Chris Schad
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20k1Ed_0fIwyNKx00

Buxton homered twice including a 469-foot blast in the 10th inning.

Byron Buxton homered twice including a dramatic walk-off blast in the bottom of the 10th inning to help the Minnesota Twins defeat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Buxton had already hit a two-run homer to level the tie at 3-3, and came to the plate in extra innings with two on and one out, taking Liam Hendriks into the upper deck in left-field.

The Twins day began with a shaky outing from Chris Archer. Tim Anderson punished the right-hander early by smashing a leadoff home run on the first pitch to put Minnesota in an early hole.

While the White Sox didn't tag Archer on the scoreboard too bad, he didn't have his best stuff. In 61 pitches on the afternoon, he threw just 31 for strikes. Those control issues surfaced in the third inning when Chicago mounted a bases-loaded rally.

Andrew Vaughn cashed in with an RBI single but Trevor Larnach threw a missile from left field to get Jose Abreu at home plate and keep the game at 2-0.

Gio Urshela helped the Twins chip into the lead with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Josh Winder came out of the bullpen to keep the game within reach.

The rookie turned in another strong outing, tossing four innings and only allowing one run on a seventh-inning homer to Danny Mendick. With a stellar defensive play by Urshela later in the inning, the Twins entered the bottom of the seventh down 3-1.

Jose Godoy opened the inning with a walk before Buxton crushed a Jake Bummer sinker into the right field overhang to tie the game at 3-3.

Buxton's fifth home run of the season gave the Twins new life. But they couldn't come up with the clutch hit. The Twins had runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but Godoy failed to execute a squeeze play, popping out to Kendall Graveman.

The Twins had another opportunity in the eighth when Buxton walked to load the bases, but Luis Arraez grounded out to second base to end the threat.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Twins got runners on first and second with one out. But Hendriks got Gilberto Celestino to line out to center before striking out Nick Gordon to get out of the jam.

The game went to extra innings where Yasmani Grandal singled off the right field wall to drive in the go-ahead run. But the Twins had one final chance.

With two men on, Buxton delivered again, sending a 469-foot homer to the third deck in left field to send everyone home and complete a three-game sweep over the White Sox.

After an off day on Monday, the Twins (8-8) will open a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. Chris Paddack (0-2, 5.00 ERA) will get the ball in the opener against Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27 ERA).

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB umpire Angel Hernandez’s hilarious reaction in his car to Phillies fan heckling him

The Philadelphia Phillies Sunday night contest against the Milwaukee Brewers was a game dominated by pitching- and umpiring. Longtime MLB umpire Angel Hernandez, who has been notorious for drawing the ire of fans and players alike anytime he’s behind the plate calling balls and strikes, was up to his usual antics on Sunday. Hernandez made multiple calls during the Phillies game that even left the announcers dumbfounded and the players, such as Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, absolutely irate. Needless to say, there weren’t many fans leaving Citizens Bank Park happy with the MLB ump’s performance. As it turns out, Hernandez didn’t have the best day at the office, as he graded out pretty poorly on the umpire scorecard. Well, one Phillies fan went to great lengths to inform Hernandez just how displeased he was with his performance, waiting for the umpire to drive off from the ballpark in his car before heckling him one last time for the night. Hernandez’ response was gold, as posted by Welcome To The Ump Show on Twitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli on OF Byron Buxton: 'No better player in the world than him'

When baseball fans and media members are asked to name the best player in the sport today, common answers include reigning MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper, as well as Mike Trout, Ronald Acuña Jr. or Juan Soto. Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli made his opinion clear on Sunday that he feels that the top player in the game patrols center field for his club.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, MN
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLive.com

Tigers’ comeback squandered with 9th inning meltdown in loss to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- A comeback victory slipped from the Detroit Tigers’ grasp in a disastrous ninth inning meltdown. Tigers catcher Eric Haase tossed a ball into left field while trying to trap a runner in a rundown, allowing two runs to score in the bottom of the ninth inning and giving the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 win on Tuesday night at Target Field.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez absent from Minnesota lineup Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The Twins have only started Arraez once against a southpaw this season, but he has been in the lineup for every game against a righty. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Arraez in the starting lineup to hit ninth and play center field. Byron Buxton is at designated hitter.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Homer
Person
Byron Buxton
SB Nation

Twins’ walk-off win after terrible Tigers defense is the wildest play of MLB season so far

The Minnesota Twins should collectively pool their money and buy some lottery tickets this week, because everything is turning up their way. On Sunday, the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox on a walk-off, three-run homer from Byron Buxton that traveled 470-feet. After a day off on Monday, the Twins started a series against another AL Central rival in the Detroit Tigers and again somehow pulled off an even more absurd blend of late-game magic to steal another win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BringMeTheSports

BringMeTheSports

Minneapolis, MN
568
Followers
94
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy