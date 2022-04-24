ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Virginia county clears the way for Amazon’s expansion plans

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKqXJ_0fIwyCcy00
Tweet

A Virginian county council has approved Amazon’s plans to build its new second headquarters in the region, clearing the way for the 3.3 million square foot development to begin.

Arlington County Council members unanimously approved the measure, referred to as “Site Plan #105”, during a board meeting on Saturday.

The redevelopment of the PenPlace block in Pentagon City includes three office buildings, ground-floor and detached retail space, a child care facility, and a new high school.

Among the signature features of the development is an amenity-focused building called the “Helix,” a unique biophilic structure that will include plants native to the Mid-Atlantic region.

During the hourslong meeting, county organizers and Amazon representatives shared blueprints and other planning documents showing how the new proposal will transform the community, increase tax revenue and create new job opportunities.

In a closing statement, council vice char Christian Dorsey (D) shared his support of the new proposal, noting the new school and improvements to biking and walking areas.

“So yes, I am thrilled about the benefit that it’s going to provide for people who have been marginalized and left behind,” he said.

This comes after local residents and critics have expressed concern about the new Amazon development being a closed-off corporate campus, pushing Amazon to provide more resources to the community with their new proposal, The Washington Post reported.

Arlington County board chairwoman Katie Cristol (D) said at the meeting that every county resident will benefit from the new PenPlace.

“We are one community and we will benefit from this all together,” Cristol said. “The opportunity to not only provide something exciting for the nearby neighborhoods, but to lift up the entirety of Arlington County, makes this project a joy to support.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
County
Arlington County, VA
Arlington County, VA
Business
Axios

Viral Fairfax home with 'squatters' asks $800K cash

We know Washington's low-inventory residential real estate market is creating heavy competition, but this viral Fairfax listing highlights just how far off the deep end we've gone. Details: The $800,000 listing, a five-bedroom, 3.5-bath, single-family home, is only accepting all-cash offers despite needing multiple repairs and coming with roommates who...
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Job Opportunities#Virginian County Council#Arlington County Council#Penplace
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
The Hill

The Hill

548K+
Followers
66K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy