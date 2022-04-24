ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Fans enjoy JSU football spring scrimmage game

By Marie Mennefield
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Fans were excited to see the Jackson State University (JSU) football team during a spring scrimmage.

Fans traveling from near and far to pack Veterans Memorial Stadium for Jackson State’s annual Blue and White Game. For many, it’s an annual tradition to tailgate before the game, allowing them the chance to catch up with old friends.

JSU fans said there’s nothing like being a part of the family while witnessing Coach Prime make history.

“Three hours, two and half hours from Arkansas. I came down here with my uncle. The camaraderie that I felt when I came down here. You come down here, you feel like you’re at home. All the hospitality is genuine,” said Arkansas resident David Brown.

“The effects that Deion has had on JSU, it’s nationwide. I think it’s actually increased and even encouraged more graduates to come back home to attend the games,” said JSU alumna Kimberly Warfield.

The Blue and White Game will be televised for the first time. The scrimmage is a sneak peak of what’s to come during the fall football season.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

