Campbell, OH

Over 100 cats removed from Campbell buildings

By Samantha Bender
 2 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Officials said 106 cats were removed from the soon-to-be demolished buildings in Campbell last weekend.

Some of those cats have been returned to the residents nearby who have grown attached to them.

Humane Society of Mercer County: Local shelters at capacity; unable to take strays

The rest were sent to different rescues.

Out of the 106, about 25 were small newborn kittens.

“We had probably about four or five cats that had that, we had some cats with ear mites and fleas and parasites so very common issues, nothing really too bad,” said Michelle Gonzalez with Rascal Unit Mobile Vet Clinic.

There were also a handful of cats that had already been spayed or neutered at some point, and all the cats were scanned for microchips.

Rascal Unit Mobile Vet Clinic has made arrangements with a couple other clinics to continue to trap cats and help control the population problem.

