ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Alexander Clark and Henry O'Connor—"The Irish element"

By Iowapeacechief
bleedingheartland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. There’s no marker at the 1850 Henry O’Connor house atop West Hill on Cherry Street. From reading Iowa history and the Alexander Clark story, there’s no doubt in my mind that...

www.bleedingheartland.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCAU 9 News

Police: Young Iowa sisters found safe

UPDATE: The Des Moines Police Department reported just after 11:30 a.m. Monday that the sisters have been found healthy and well and are being reunited with family members. Police are offering their thanks to everyone who helped share information about the girls. No other details were released. —————————————————————————– DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – PREVIOUS: Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Muscatine, IA
City
Oskaloosa, IA
Muscatine, IA
Government
KCCI.com

125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
MARION, IA
KCCI.com

Beloved Des Moines restaurant to close for good

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry O#Ireland#Dublin#The Muscatine Journal#Iowans#Irishman#African
KCRG.com

Iowa’s Oldest Oak Tree clings to life following EF-4 tornado

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s oldest oak tree is in danger after last month’s EF-4 tornado hit Madison County, KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports. The bur oak, which stands in Pammel State Park, sprouted in 1634, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. That is nearly a full century before the birth of George Washington (1732).
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Amusement Park Preparing to Welcome You Later This Spring

The countdown to opening day for Iowa's new theme park has officially reached a fevered pitch. Lost Island Themepark in Waterloo is now just weeks away from welcoming its first customers and as they get closer and closer, things are changing very rapidly. Over the weekend, Lost Island announced that more than 30,000 live plants for the theme park had arrived and were ready for planting. When you're ready for landscaping, that's definitely a good sign.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Downtown Iowa City restaurant seek lower patio fees from city

Show You Care: Scooter shop in Iowa City sends portion of profits to local organizations. A scooter shop in Iowa City is donating a portion of its profits to one of three nonprofits, based on the customer's choosing. Updated: 4 hours ago. A prayer walk happened Sunday in Cedar Rapids...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Casey’s Store is First of its Kind in the Area

Casey's just opened a new store in Iowa that's unlike any around it. Back in October of 2020, we told you that Casey's was getting a new look. They modernized their look with a new logo and dropped "General Store" from their name. Their online ordering, delivery, and curbside services have evolved recently too. Plus, they added new breakfast items last year that included burritos, bowls, and more. That's a lot of "new." Now, they've switched things up again.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Map Shows 450K Acres Of Farmland Is Under Constant Flood Threat

(Iowa City, IA) — A statewide map created by researchers at the University of Iowa shows nearly 450-thousand acres of farmland is under constant threat of flooding. Lead researcher Enes Yildirim says the map was developed to help farmers compare their flood risk with crop productivity. Four wetlands zones in Iowa have the highest risk. They are part of four river valleys – the Middle Cedar, North Raccoon, South Skunk, and West Nishnabotna. Cropland in those areas have a 50-percent chance of flooding each year. Vildirim says he hopes policymakers will consider adding more flood protection there – or converting those acres into wetlands.
IOWA CITY, IA
94.1 KRNA

Let it Grow: an Eastern Iowa City is Encouraging “No Mow May”

Ask any homeowner, myself included if they take pride in their yard. Inevitably, the answer is a quick and firm yes. I know I love a good-looking yard and, while I may sometimes dread mowing it, it also feels so good to see the results after, and they know others will see it too as they drive, walk, or bike by. I also live on a very popular street for walkers and bikers, so it's doubly important for us to have a nice yard.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

Three Iowans among Biden’s commuted sentences

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — President Joe Biden has granted three pardons and commuted the sentences of 75 people, including three Iowans. The Associated Press reports these first pardons of Biden’s term and the commuted sentences come as the White House is launching job training and reentry programs for people in prison or for those who have recently been released.
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

Quad City Fish Swap Swimming Into Iowa Sunday

Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pets Of The Week… Philipa And Stephanie!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Get ready to fall in love with Philipa & Stephanie! These adorable buns can’t wait to spring into their furever home! These sweet sisters were born 11/23/2021, spayed, and microchipped. Philipa & Stephanie are bonded and we’re looking for a home where they can stay together. They are super friendly and are ready to meet their furever family! These lovely girls enjoy napping in their playhouse, munching on salads, and of course being the center of attention. If you’ve been looking for a wonderful pair of bunnies, we might just have the girls for you! Can you make Philipa & Stephanie ‘hoppy’ and give them a furever home?
MILAN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy