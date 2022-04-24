Alexander Clark and Henry O'Connor—"The Irish element"

Ask any homeowner, myself included if they take pride in their yard. Inevitably, the answer is a quick and firm yes. I know I love a good-looking yard and, while I may sometimes dread mowing it, it also feels so good to see the results after, and they know others will see it too as they drive, walk, or bike by. I also live on a very popular street for walkers and bikers, so it's doubly important for us to have a nice yard.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO