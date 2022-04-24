ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Councilman wants misdemeanor jail in Jackson

By Marie Mennefield
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is requesting $250,000 for the creation of a city misdemeanor jail.

He said the facility will serve as a place to house violators who are waiting for a court appearance instead of being released into the streets. He said he believes if the city has this type of holding facility, it will help with the enforcement of misdemeanor laws.

“What we are doing is trying to make sure this issue of disturbing the peace is addressed. We cannot allow people to graduate from misdemeanor crimes to felons. We must have a holding facility, a place where we can take a person who’s creating career misdemeanors in the City of Jackson. Until a a date can be set for them to come to court,” said Stokes.

The councilman is preparing to address the addition of a misdemeanor jail in Jackson at the next city council meeting.

