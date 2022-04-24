Flea Market returns to Sunset Drive In

. Editor’s Note: The name of the co-owner of Sunset Drive-In was spelled incorrectly. The error has been corrected and we apologize for the mistake.

It’s not just the warm weather that made this day special, it’s also a memorable day for more than 100 vendors that sell their products here annually.

As the warmer weather approaches, more places are reopening for the season including the Flea Market at the Sunset Drive In.

Craig Henneman has been a vendor at the flea market for over 20 years. He sells hammers, saws, and all sorts of other tools.

“My dad was here for years with these people and when he couldn’t do it anymore, I took over,” said Craig Henneman, Vendor.

The reason why Henneman has kept coming back is for the people.

“Meeting people and getting out. I mean I’m retired so I really don’t do much else,” said Henneman.

After the flea market first started in 1987, this year is a special one for many people.

“Everybody has cabin fever. They are tired of being tied up in the house and everything,” said Dennis Koper, Part Owner of Sunset Drive In.

People said that one of their favorite things about Sunday’s flea market was being able to enjoy a nice sunny day.

“It’s a beautiful day here in Erie County and you know I’ve never been to a flea market before. So I figured we’d come out here and see what we can buy,” said Jordan Turner, Attended Flea Market.

“Just walking around in the nice weather basically. We just got here and haven’t been here too long,” said Asher Even, Enjoying the Weather.

If you weren’t able to attend the flea market on Sunday, they will have one every Sunday for your chance to buy local items.

