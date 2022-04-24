ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Flea Market returns to Sunset Drive In

By Julia Hazel
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6Rgl_0fIwxQhh00

. Editor’s Note: The name of the co-owner of Sunset Drive-In was spelled incorrectly. The error has been corrected and we apologize for the mistake.

It’s not just the warm weather that made this day special, it’s also a memorable day for more than 100 vendors that sell their products here annually.

As the warmer weather approaches, more places are reopening for the season including the Flea Market at the Sunset Drive In.

Craig Henneman has been a vendor at the flea market for over 20 years. He sells hammers, saws, and all sorts of other tools.

Sunset Drive In now open for the 2022 season

“My dad was here for years with these people and when he couldn’t do it anymore, I took over,” said Craig Henneman, Vendor.

The reason why Henneman has kept coming back is for the people.

“Meeting people and getting out. I mean I’m retired so I really don’t do much else,” said Henneman.

After the flea market first started in 1987, this year is a special one for many people.

“Everybody has cabin fever. They are tired of being tied up in the house and everything,” said Dennis Koper, Part Owner of Sunset Drive In.

Asbury Woods extends Earth Day celebration with Nature Day

People said that one of their favorite things about Sunday’s flea market was being able to enjoy a nice sunny day.

“It’s a beautiful day here in Erie County and you know I’ve never been to a flea market before. So I figured we’d come out here and see what we can buy,” said Jordan Turner, Attended Flea Market.

“Just walking around in the nice weather basically. We just got here and haven’t been here too long,” said Asher Even, Enjoying the Weather.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you weren’t able to attend the flea market on Sunday, they will have one every Sunday for your chance to buy local items.

Check out the flea market on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania garden centers, landscapers begin phasing out newly banned plants

The latest round of plants added to Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds list reads like a directory of popular landscaping options. Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), callery or Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) and Ravenna grass (Saccharum ravennae; Tripidium ravennae) have been staples of urban and particularly suburban landscaping for decades. All...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie County, PA
Sports
Erie County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer County shelters beyond capacity; unable to take strays

Mercer County Humane Society is advising members of the community to pay extra attention to their pets as all shelters in Mercer County are beyond capacity. The organization posted to their Facebook page to let people know that shelters will not be able to take in any strays until the Dog Warden returns Monday, and that strays could potentially be re-located to Erie.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
YourErie

State money to fund projects in Erie, Millcreek, and Waterford

More than seven million dollars is being allocated to fund projects that could boost the regional economy. State funding will soon be used to fund four projects in Millcreek, Erie, and Waterford. State Representatives Ryan Bizzarro, Pat Harkins, and Bob Merski announced nearly eight million dollars in state funding. $500,000 will support the Presque Isle […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
YourErie

Crumbling Parade St. dock to receive repairs

A crumbling dock wall will soon have new life thanks to the Erie Access Improvement Grant Program. The dock’s current retaining wall is falling apart which is creating cracks in the sidewalk, forcing the dock to be closed. The Erie Port Authority is setting aside $248,000 to fix up the Parade Street Dock. The money […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New device to help keep Bayfront clean

Erie County is making an effort to keep the Bayfront clean with a new device that will remove waste from the water. The device is called a Seabin. A Seabin is a floating litter bin that scoops floating debris off the surface of bays and marinas. The Seabin will collect 44 pounds of debris before […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

TAKE THE SURVEY: City of Sharon economic and business development

The City of Sharon is sending out a survey to Sharon business owners and stakeholders to capture their input for the revitalization of the downtown area. “We value the input of our downtown businesses,” said Bob Fiscus, Manager of the City of Sharon. The survey includes questions regarding the...
SHARON, OH
YourErie

Visitors react to snow in Erie just before May

We’re almost into the month of May and old man winter will just not call it quits. The saying is “April showers bring May flowers,” but snow may be the case for Erie. There are a few days left in April and Erie residents woke up to snow on the ground Wednesday. This sent shock […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Market#Severe Weather#Earth Day#A Beautiful Day#Sunset Drive
WBRE

Firehouse Subs: Serving food and saving lives

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A small business on wheels is spending the week raising funds for a volunteer fire department. Serving subs and saving lives. ‘We have subs, of course, sides, mac and cheese, soup, chili, chips, and of course our hot sauce which is pretty popular,” said Firehouse Subs Food Truck, […]
SCRANTON, PA
YourErie

Property owners left to clean up following Monday night storm

The brief yet strong storm on Monday night has many property owners cleaning up. While much of the damage is from tree limbs in rural areas, some buildings were not spared either. Here is more after taking a visit around the area. Robin Whitmore and her daughter are glad that the Happ’s Outlet Store on […]
YourErie

Flagship Niagara to set sail this summer

For the first time since 2019, the Flagship Niagara will tour the Great Lakes this summer. Here is more from the Bayfront about how crews are preparing for the sailing season. Next week the cover will be coming off the Flagship Niagara. The ship will be ready to sail in June. The Flagship Niagara will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Downtown businesses excited for return of Erie Insurance employees

Erie Insurance is bringing back employees for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now downtown businesses are hopeful that this could bring customers back. Erie Insurance employs over 6,000 employees, 3,000 of those employees are located at their home office alone. The home office has not had anyone work inside since it was finished […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Upcoming cold weather creates nightmares for local farmers

We may be in the last week of April, but winter is not finished just yet. This spells nightmare for local farmers. We spoke with local farmers about the damage this cold spell could have on their crops. We stopped by Mason Farms in Fairview where the cold has caused damage to their strawberry, grape, […]
ERIE, PA
Warren Times Observer

Work underway for major renovation at Bollinger

Work is underway at the Bollinger campus of the Barber National Institute on a $2.75 million renovation aimed at caring for — and expanding — the community they serve. Formerly Bollinger Enterprises and located on State Street in North Warren the mission of the organization is to provide “the most innovative vocational, life and social opportunities” to intellectually disabled individuals in Warren and Forest counties.
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

County on hook for tree removal

A 2017 asset forfeiture case that dropped three properties into the lap of the county commissioners is now going to cost the county and its taxpayers about $12,000 for tree removal. The whole saga goes back to a criminal case against a man sent to state prison on charges including...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy