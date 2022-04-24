ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley priest celebrates 25th anniversary

By Samantha Bender
 2 days ago

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Father Richard Allen is celebrating his 25th anniversary as a priest.

Sunday, there was a mass for him at Notre Dame Church in Hermitage.

Father Allen is an active priest in the Diocese of Erie and his family and friends said he’s extremely devoted to his faith.

A luncheon was held for him after the mass to celebrate.

“I think it’s a big honor when you hit 25 years of anything, whether it’s being married or being a priest and the nice thing about today for him is that all these people have come out to cheer him on in his ministry,” said Father Allen’s brother Michael Allen.

Father Allen is a native of Hermitage and entered the seminary in September 1990. He became a transitional deacon in May 1996 and was ordained a priest in April 1997.

