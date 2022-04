PS5 players have been surprised with a stealth release and it's a fairly highly-rated game many may already be familiar with as it's already available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS Vita, and Xbox One. The game is ScourgeBringer and it comes courtesy of developer Flying Oak Games and publisher Dear Villagers. There was no word of the game coming to the PS5 today, but it did, via the PlayStation Store, and via a $16.99 price tag, which is what it costs on other platforms. In other words, it didn't get a "current-gen" tax like some games have. Better yet, those that already own it on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO