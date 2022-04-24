ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor — April 25, 2022

By Post readers
Piers Morgan's interview with former President Donald Trump became heated while discussing the 2020 election. Fox Nation

The Issue: Piers Morgan’s interview with former President Donald Trump gets testy on the 2020 election.

It is a pity that former President Donald Trump still does not know how to conduct himself when under attack (“ Trump is all the rage — at me! ” Piers Morgan, April 22). All his accomplishments fall by the wayside.

People are inclined to remember the negatives, not the positives. Trump knew Piers Morgan’s position on most controversial topics, but his ego had to manifest itself.

It’s not too late, Donald. Control your emotions and if you run again for president, it will be a landslide.

Carl Rosenberg

Great Neck

What I found most disconcerting about Morgan’s piece about his interview with Trump was when he said, “I told him I believe he lost the supposedly ‘rigged, stolen’ election. I repeatedly pointed out his failure to produce any evidence of the widespread voter fraud he insists occurred to rob him of his presidency.”

To me, the onus of proving the election was rigged was never on Trump to begin with.

Since the election, we’ve definitively found out that the Democrats spied on Trump’s campaign and the Russian Collusion hoax was an orchestrated smear campaign designed to damage his candidacy and presidency.

The deck was never so stacked against a sitting American president by a conspiracy of political opponents, the DC bureaucracy and the media that together would lie, cheat and steal every chance they got to damage the man and his administration.

Eugene Dunn

Medford

I have a lot of respect for Morgan, and feel he is an honest and fair reporter. But saying that Trump lost the 2020 election fair and square is simply untrue.

For four years, Trump put America first and worked harder than any president to keep his promises to the American people. The Democrats lied and attacked Trump at every turn, while mainstream media never reported on any of the president’s policies and accomplishments.

Had the media reported on the Hunter Biden laptop story, which they now admit is true, Trump would be president today.

Raymond Klett

Warwick

Trump and President Biden suffer from the same malady: Both are self-centered and arrogant.

Trump can’t accept the fact that he lost the 2020 election, and Biden believes that he should run for president in 2024.

How sad that their hubris makes them seem like petulant children who are an embarrassment to themselves and the country.

Martin Garfinkle

Staten Island

The Issue: A video of an officer putting an 8-year-old in a police car over allegedly stealing a bag of Doritos.

Once again, cops are demonized for doing their job (“Outrage over grabbin’ lil’ Mr. Chips,” April 21).

Why was there no parental supervision? The dad wants to file a complaint against the cops. How about getting a social worker involved to see who really is supervising this kid?

Hopefully, the child learned a lesson about stealing, gets a good reprimand from responsible parents and will stay out of trouble as he grows up.

Mel Young

Boca Raton, Fla.

The child was never handcuffed and never charged but placed in a patrol car and driven home, yet the incident was widely condemned.

Let’s look at the positive side: This boy learned a valuable lesson. He now knows there are consequences to stealing, and perhaps it will stick with him for the rest of his life.

Joseph Valente

Staten Island

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

home body
2d ago

Sorry to burst your illusion but trump lost fair and square. If there was creditable proof otherwise, it would've come forth by now. Sorry

Reply(9)
15
Annie Campbell
2d ago

What was the purpose of the interview? Everyone knew trump would whine, cry, and lie.

Reply
8
