ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Melvin Capital’s Gabe Plotkin apologizes for losses to investors — who want their money back

By Lydia Moynihan
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heois_0fIwwoTW00
Gabe Plotkin emailed investors earlier today with a mea culpa. Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a dramatic about-face on Sunday, Melvin Capital founder Gabe Plotkin told investors he was delaying a surprise plan to return their money he revealed last week, The Post has learned.

Instead, Plotkin said he planned to take the next few weeks to decide on next steps before closing his hedge fund.

“I am sorry. I got this one wrong. I made a mistake. I apologize,” wrote the hedge-fund mogul — who famously got slammed by “meme stock” investors on Reddit last year who had targeted his fund for being a prominent short seller.

On Wednesday, Plotkin angered investors when he suggested a plan that would return investors their capital at the end of June — and then allow investors to reinvest in the beginning of July. Melvin, which was down 21% in the first quarter, wouldn’t try and make investors whole.

Instead he’d demand performance fees of potential clients, including those who previously lost money with him. According to reports Plotkin said he would keep the fund small — under $5 billion and focus on shorting stocks.

Plotkin added in the Sunday email that after speaking with investors he realized his suggestion to shut down Melvin was “tone deaf.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpIlv_0fIwwoTW00
Melvin Capital got slammed last year for its position on GameStop.

“Some of you feel that we were not being a good partner. Upon reflection, you are right,” Plotkin wrote.

Investors were left scratching their heads after the initial note. But now they’re more confused than ever, sources told The Post. One investor told The Post the email was “f***ing wacky.” This investor added he had “no clue” what the email actually meant.”

“I just want my money back,” the investor fumed.

While the mea culpa Plotkin sent Sunday may have struck a more deferential tone than his note Wednesday, investors still don’t appear to be assuaged. “He lost a lot of us a lot of money,” the source adds

Plotkin is evidently still licking his wounds after the now-famous short squeeze on meme stock GameStop crushed his fund in January 2021.

The full text of the letter is below:

To our fellow partners,

I am sorry. I got this one wrong. I made a mistake. I apologize.

As we noted in our letter last week, we tried to balance several objectives when determining a path forward. Our focus was on getting back to a size at which we could again generate industry leading returns for our investors while retaining the team we have built over a decade. After exploratory conversations with several investors, in which we had received positive feedback, we decided to move forward with the approach we outlined in our letter.

In hindsight and despite our intentions, we recognize now that we focused on future returns and team continuity without sufficient consideration of your investment losses. We appreciate how difficult January 2021 was for all of you and are pained that we have not acknowledged this enough. After numerous conversations with our investors on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, it is clear to me that I was initially tone deaf. I especially want to thank our day one investors for their candid thoughts. Some of you feel that we were not being a good partner. Upon reflection, you are right.

Integrity is a fundamental value at our firm. My grandfather, Melvin, after whom our firm is named, lived by the highest ethical standards, and he imparted those values to me. There is sufficient interest and critical mass to move forward with the plan laid out in last week’s letter. That’s now completely irrelevant to me. At this time, our go-forward structure needs to be about partnership and principle. We are taking the next two to three weeks to process the input we have received from all our investors, and we will come back with a more balanced proposal that better aligns our collective interest.

I try to teach my kids that everyone makes mistakes, but ultimately it is about how you handle them. Accountability is critical. I got this wrong and for that I apologize to each of you.

Sincerely,

Gabe

Gabe Plotkin

CIO & Founder

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Fidelity To Allow Investors To Put Bitcoin In 401(k) Accounts

Fidelity Investments Inc. has moved to allow investors to put a Bitcoin BTC/USD account in their 401(k) retirement savings. What Happened: Fidelity will be the first major retirement plan provider to offer the option of adding Bitcoin to retirement savings, according to a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Goldman Execs are Paying Themselves a Cut of the Bank's Private Funds

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
protocol.com

Robinhood and Coinbase have a fix for volatile trading revenues

Upstart brokers in crypto and stocks like Coinbase and Robinhood face a dilemma: Their revenue grows when the market rises, but drops in a down or uncertain market, as transaction revenue inevitably follows trading volumes. One way to address this is to reduce their reliance on transactions and build out...
MARKETS
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Dividend Stocks Are a Good Investment

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert. Please consult a professional in the industry before making any financial decisions. For a long time, I was completely unfamiliar with dividend stocks. It turns out that these are stocks that pay you a certain percentage regularly.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Cash is No Longer Trash; See the Banks With High Rates

Cash was trash over the past 13 years, as miniscule interest rates kept investors away from the asset, pushing them largely to stocks. But now that the Federal Reserve has embarked on its program to raise interest rates, investors are starting to feel a little differently about cash. The Fed boosted rates by 25 basis points in March, and many investors expect to see hikes of at least 50 basis points in both May and June.
PERSONAL FINANCE
makeuseof.com

What Are Crypto Private Keys and Why Are They Important?

Several elements come together to make the cryptocurrency ecosystem work seamlessly. Think of the entire infrastructure like a complex piece of machinery, with each cog providing a crucial function regardless of its size. A pretty significant cog that is used by each and every crypto owner is a private key....
MARKETS
thebossmagazine.com

Deutsche Bank Predicts ‘Major Recession’

A recession is coming, Deutsche Bank warns, and it could be a big one. Reacting to the news, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 810 points Tuesday, 2.4%. While inflation has driven economic worries for the past year-plus, the bank warns the cure will be worse than the disease. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive push to raise interest rates steadily through 2023 in a bid to curb inflation will bring recession next year, Deutsche Bank says.
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy