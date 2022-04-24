ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Baby’ On HBO, Where A Woman Becomes A Reluctant Mom To A Baby That Leaves A Trail Of Death Behind Him

By Joel Keller
Are babies inherently creepy? Nah, they’re all pretty cute. But what if someone finds a baby that can control things with his mind and leave death in his wake? Not so cute anymore, is it?
THE BABY : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: A woman runs through the woods at night, holding a bundle. Police chase her. She comes to a cliff over the shoreline; she zips open the bundle at the police officers’ command and there’s a baby inside. She dives off the cliff, and the baby falls crawling after her.

The Gist: Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) is still happy living a carefree, childless life as a chef in London, but her friends seem to be moving on. During poker night her friend Mags (Shvorne Marks) brings her baby son and her other friend Rita (Isy Suttie) announces she’s pregnant. When Natasha makes a joke that Rita can still end her pregnancy, Rita leaves in a huff.

Natasha decides to rent a remote cabin to “get my head straight”. The creepy cabin, complete with coin-operated TV, is on the water, at the base of a steep cliff. As she goes out for a smoke, she’s startled by a falling woman splattering on the sand in front of her. She also ends up catching a baby that’s also falling down.

She gives the baby to the officers that were chasing the woman, but those officers die when a boulder hits their car. So she’s forced to take the child, safely ensconced in a laundry basket, to the nearest police station. On the way, she stops at a gas station, and tries to sneak out of the bathroom, but the clerk she leaves the baby with inexplicably dies when a shelf falls on him. At the police station, she’s put on a mental health hold and the baby is put in the cell with her because the kid can’t stop crying.

When she’s released, Natasha goes back to London, but this isn’t the last time she and the baby are together.

Photo: ROSS FERGUSON/HBO

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Though it’s about wildly different topics, the dark comedy of The Baby is reminiscent of I May Destroy You in that, well, there’s comedy, but there’s much more darkness than laughs.

Our Take: Created by Lucy Gaymer ( The Widow ) and Sian Robins-Grace ( Sex Education ), The Baby doesn’t start off all that funny. In fact, its first 13 minutes are downright boring. Natasha is dismayed by the fact that her friends are moving on and she not only isn’t but doesn’t really want to. She goes to an extremely creepy cabin. But then when the woman crashes to the ground in front of her and the baby falls into her arms, the show completely changes.

Could we have spent less time seeing what Natasha is going through when this mysterious baby falls into her arms? Maybe. But we also use the time to establish that she’s not exactly mom material and doesn’t want to be. She is especially disgusted when Rita posts a picture of her pregnancy test on her Instagram.

But once the baby falls into her arms, we start to understand where this show is going to go. This isn’t an ordinary baby; he’s got some powers that we’re not quite aware of in the first episode, but are bubbling under the surface. He didn’t fall into Natasha’s arms by accident, and the cops and gas station didn’t die due to a coincidence. The baby has chosen his mother, and he’s not going to let anything stand in his way of keeping him with Natasha.

That’s where the show will find its voice. Natasha doesn’t want this child and will find ways to get him a new home, but she’ll still be involved somehow. And then we’ll also find out just where this infant got these powers to control who is taking care of him. Will there be funny stuff going on along the way? Probably: For some reason, a possessed baby is funny in a twisted way. But we expect the show to be more dark than funny, and that’s just fine as long as Natasha becomes more than just a young woman who has no desire to grow up.

Sex and Skin: None in the first episode.

Parting Shot: While she’s cleaning up from poker night, Natasha’s doorbell rings. She opens the door and sees the baby, still in the laundry basket. She looks around and doesn’t see anyone else.

Sleeper Star: Albie and Arthur Hills play the baby (who doesn’t have a name), and they’re both adorable as all get out.

Most Pilot-y Line: When she calls the baby “creepy” to the police as she drives him into town, we hear Natasha say, “Well, I don’t know why it’s creepy. It’s just got a creepy vibe.” Well, how about the fact that wherever the baby is, people die?

Our Call: STREAM IT. The Baby is a dark comedy with the emphasis on the dark part, but as the secrets of this creepy baby are revealed, the show should become more interesting to watch.

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 58

Real talk??
2d ago

I watched it and it was actually cool I liked that she couldn't get rid of the baby and the way he looks at her is hilarious

Reply(5)
22
user in IN
2d ago

Skip it. Only read the headline and it doesn't sound even remotely interesting to me.

Reply(10)
15
