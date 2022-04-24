ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella festival 2022: Top 10 fashion trends, from neon to crochet and bucket hats

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
It's not a Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival without iconic fashion moments , and 2022 did not disappoint.

After two years without the festival, attendees seemed eager to get their looks out onto the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio. In the blazing desert heat, festivalgoers kept cool with larger-than-life hand fans, swimsuits and bodysuits, and strayed from the sun rays in trendy bucket hats.

The 1970s also made a comeback both weekends at Coachella, and headliner Harry Styles took the cake donning a colorful Gucci jumpsuit made up of mirror sequins. That wasn't the only pop of color at this year's festival, attendees also rocked their best shades of neon and channeled that colorful energy into their "Euphoria"-inspired makeup looks .

Here are the top 10 fashion trends we noticed in the desert during both weekends this April.

12 spring albums we can't wait to hear: Harry Styles, Miranda Lambert, Arcade Fire and more

Ethereal goddess vibes

Many festivalgoers channeled their inner goddess at Coachella 2022.

Paris Hilton was one of many who chose to wear a flowy white dress during her time at Weekend 1. "Desert Goddess ✨🧚🏼‍♀️✨," Hilton captioned an Instagram post with various #OOTD photos . "Living my Ferris Wheel 🎡 fantasy💫🌈"

Not only could she stay cool throughout the day, but the breeze helped create a magical vibe.

'70s comeback

The 1970s came back roaring both weekends at Coachella, and headliner Harry Styles, who always pushes the fashion envelope, may have been the inspiration.

Plenty of people wore bellbottoms or high-waisted jeans and shorts, circular sunglasses, and fringe and lava lamp-inspired prints. Styles wore a wide-legged sparkly jumpsuit during his Weekend 1 performance.

Coachella Weekend 2: Harry Styles invites Lizzo on stage to sing One Direction hit 'What Makes You Beautiful'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwfP7_0fIwwdlX00
Headliner Harry Styles makes his grand entrance to begin his set at the Coachella stage. Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun

Shades of neon

Headliner Billie Eilish is known for her neon green hair (though she went all-black during Coachella Weekend 1), and festivalgoers incorporated it, and even more neon shades, into their outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AiqK_0fIwwdlX00
Friends will not have to worry about losing this fashionista in a brightly colored outfit in large crowds. Amy Sussman, Getty Images for Coachella

Pops of pink, orange, yellow and green filled the desert landscape, making it very easy to find friends in the crowd.

Swimsuits and bodysuits

It's no surprise that it's hot during Coachella, and people took full advantage of shedding layers.

Swimsuits and bodysuits kept festivalgoers cool while the sun was out, but they likely got a bit chilly at night. We only hope that they applied their sunscreen throughout the weekend.

Coachella Weekend 1: Billie Eilish insists she shouldn't headline Coachella, then delivers powerful, polished set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpwaZ_0fIwwdlX00
Festivalgoers walk along the red path into the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun

Matching two-piece sets

Why try to pair two different patterns when you can get a great matching two-piece?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC7OW_0fIwwdlX00
One of them is going to have to change. I vote the building. Amy Sussman, Getty Images for Coachella

The sets — which consisted of tops with skirts, shorts or long pants — were full of variety, from solid colors to flowery getups to wild patterns.

Bucket hats

You have to stay cool when you're out in Indio, and bucket hats were the hit of the festival. Similar to a lot of other outfits, the hats came in a variety of shades, patterns and styles.

Coachella Weekend 1: Harry Styles dazzles in festival debut, Shania Twain joins on stage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXFfv_0fIwwdlX00
Friends watch the German techno marching band Meute perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 22, 2022. Amanda Ulrich/The Desert Sun

Crochet everything

Boho is still a popular style at Coachella, and crochet made a huge splash both weekends. Crochet tops, pants, hats and even small patches sewn on clothing were all the craze, and thanks to their holey style, let people keep cool-ish during 80-degree days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DrnA_0fIwwdlX00
Everything is sunshine and sunflowers at Coachella. Amy Sussman, Getty Images for Coachella

'Euphoria'-inspired makeup

Even though fans of HBO's "Euphoria" will have to wait more than a year for the next season, the show's impact on makeup styles was obvious on both weekends.

Rhinestones, colorful eyeliner and glitter were just some of the expressive ways people accentuated their features.

'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow dishes on show's viral TikTok memes, controversial subject matter

More: Zendaya strikes a pose, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney attend 'Euphoria' event in Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDZBQ_0fIwwdlX00
Festivalgoers smile after looking at photos they’ve taken together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun

Cowboys take over

Cowboy hats and boots took over Coachella — as they likely will again at the Stagecoach music festival April 29 through May 1.

Many attendees added rhinestones and fringes to their hats (a la Orville Peck. who will perform Sunday), and they came in a variety of colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47G6RD_0fIwwdlX00
Christian Torres of Pasadena poses for a photo on his way into the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun

More: Men are trying out makeup – and it's no surprise, experts say

Cool fans

The hottest (coolest) fashion accessory at this year's Coachella music festival were fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbY6n_0fIwwdlX00
A festivalgoer fans herself while listening to Bishop Briggs at the outdoor theater during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 15, 2022. Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun

Not only did they help keep the heat away, but they basically went with every outfit. Plus who doesn't love to dramatically open a fan and flap it around?

More: Artists behind Jessica Chastain, Doja Cat's claws highlight Oscars, Grammys nail trends

Contributing: Pamela Avila, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella festival 2022: Top 10 fashion trends, from neon to crochet and bucket hats

