$189 million in broadband projects to benefit local counties

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana will award $189 million for broadband expansion projects throughout the state through its ‘Next Level Connections Program’.

Joink received numerous grants through the program that will be put towards expanding broadband in many counties in the Wabash Valley.

Vermillion County is one of those counties and will received a $4 million investment that will give about 90 homes and 15 businesses access to broadband in the county.

Commissioner RJ Dunavan said that expanding the area’s internet connection will help the community grow.

“Internet is a big thing and broadband is a big thing,” Dunavan said. “This is another way to help the infrastructure and grow our community.”

Dunavan emphasized the ability to grow the community. He explained that expanding broadband in a small county such as Vermillion is a big bonus.

An internet trunkline will expand from State Road 234 going north to State Road 63. Dunavan said that more internet will also result in more economic growth.

“It helps bring in housing and business,” Dunavan stated. “You’ve got to start somewhere and this grant just helps us get a little bit farther.”

Broadband expansion projects will also take place in Vigo, Clay, Parke and Sullivan counties.

