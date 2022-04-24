ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion County, IN

$189 million in broadband projects to benefit local counties

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6jJ4_0fIwwL4Z00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana will award $189 million for broadband expansion projects throughout the state through its ‘Next Level Connections Program’.

Joink received numerous grants through the program that will be put towards expanding broadband in many counties in the Wabash Valley.

Vermillion County is one of those counties and will received a $4 million investment that will give about 90 homes and 15 businesses access to broadband in the county.

Commissioner RJ Dunavan said that expanding the area’s internet connection will help the community grow.

“Internet is a big thing and broadband is a big thing,” Dunavan said. “This is another way to help the infrastructure and grow our community.”

Dunavan emphasized the ability to grow the community. He explained that expanding broadband in a small county such as Vermillion is a big bonus.

An internet trunkline will expand from State Road 234 going north to State Road 63. Dunavan said that more internet will also result in more economic growth.

“It helps bring in housing and business,” Dunavan stated. “You’ve got to start somewhere and this grant just helps us get a little bit farther.”

Broadband expansion projects will also take place in Vigo, Clay, Parke and Sullivan counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Popular country artist to perform at Vigo County Fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) — One of country music’s most recognizable voices is coming to the Vigo County Fair on Sunday, July 17, 2022! A spokesperson with the fair says they’re excited to announce the 2022 Entertainment Headliner is Josh Turner. Josh Turner, who has sold more than 8.5 million units and has amassed over 2.5 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local internet provider receives grant to expand broadband service

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A local internet provider has been awarded a grant from the state to expand broadband service in Knox County. Echo Wireless received $2.4 million from the state’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program that will go towards support to expand broadband infrastructures in the northeastern region of Knox County. Knox […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What is going on at 420 Main?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thursday, April 21 marks five months since the implosion of the tallest building in Evansville – the 420 Main building that was once home to Old National Bank. Much of the heavy debris was removed in the weeks following the implosion. But still – the area is covered with rock and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Vermillion County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Vermillion County, IN
Government
WISH-TV

Indiana Workforce Development waives $5M in pandemic benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After nearly a year of I-Team 8 demanding answers from the Department of Workforce Development on why thousands of Hoosiers were being asked to repay unemployment benefits they were eligible to receive, the department says they have waived $7.3 million in unemployment overpayments since September 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
1077 WRKR

Indiana Dollar Tree Help Wanted Sign Just Got Manager Fired

A Dollar Tree manager allegedly posted a discriminatory help wanted sign that got lots of attention. Things got a little weird last week in a small town about 30 minutes South of South Bend, Indiana. In a move that sounds motivated by frustration, the manager of the Dollar Tree in Bremen posted a handwritten sign that stirred things up according to WNDU,
BREMEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#State Road 234#Nexstar Media Inc
Jake Wells

Money Is Coming To Indiana Residents Over Next Few Weeks

counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Creative Commons) For most individuals in Indiana, some cash is soon coming your way. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Largest Indiana antique market returning at Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana's largest antique and vintage market kicks off this weekend at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. The market is in its 37th year and has become a popular destination for collectors and thrifters. The market will feature 200 vendors covering five acres at each monthly market selling furniture,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
99.5 WKDQ

Love Yard Sales? There’s a Town Wide Yard Sale in this Small Town in Indiana

It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.
GRANDVIEW, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

See How Indiana and Surrounding States Have Changed Over the Past 750 Million Years

I'm going to assume we can all look at a map and point to Indiana, Kentucky, or Illinois. Actually, we probably don't even need to look at a map. We can picture the shape of each in our heads. The same goes for the entire United States. We can visualize Florida dangling off the bottom into the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The state of Maine pointing northeast and the curve of the west coast are all pretty easy to "see" in our minds when we think about how the country looks on a map or globe. But as we know, thanks to science, the United States, and frankly every other country and continent in the world hasn't always looked the way they do now. What we may not know is how they looked before they took the shapes we're familiar with. Thanks to a new interactive globe, now we do.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Early voting expanding as election day nears

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Early voting is underway here in Indiana ahead of next week’s primary election. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 2,900 people had voted in Vigo County already. Deputy Clerk Leanne Moore says voting locations at the mall and the Vigo County Annex have seen the most voters, but those locations have […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC could end its operational referendum early

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board approved a resolution that would end its current operational referendum pending its proposed facilities referendum passes on May 3rd at its meeting on Monday. The operational referendum addressed school security, teacher salaries and other academic purposes, whereas the possible facilities referendum would address the renovations […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Laid-off Sony DADC workers eligible for benefits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Workers laid off by Sony DADC are likely eligible for benefits and assistance through the Trade Adjustment Assistance program. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced that workers laid off between the dates of Jan. 25, 2021, and April 19, 2024, may be eligible to apply for TAA Benefits Those […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Happiness Bag celebrates 50 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Happiness Bag is celebrating 50 years of serving individuals and families in the community. The organization offers recreational and educational opportunities to people with disabilities. Happiness Bag Executive Director Jodi Moan, who’s been with the organization for 36 of those years, says it’s amazing to see how much Happiness Bag […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy