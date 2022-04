Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton high school soccer team advanced to the state final four on Tuesday after knocking off Glynn Academy 3-0. The Terriers entered the match with a perfect 20-0 record. Catamounts got a goal in the first half on a penalty kick, and then added two more in the second half to secure the win.

