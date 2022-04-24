Caleb Love tweets 'Free her' to fan who pretended to cage his grandma until Tar Heels star announced return to school

The North Carolina Tar Heels were all set to return three starters from this season's national title game run, but star point guard Caleb Love remained a holdout.

Torn between a return for his junior season and entering the 2022 NBA draft, Love finally made the decision to return to Chapel Hill on Sunday.

That was good news for North Carolina.

And great news for one fan and his "grandma."

Three days ago, a North Carolina fan, who goes by @jason56892 , tweeted a photo of a person he said was his grandma in a cage.

The photo is a well-known internet meme .

"Keeping my grandma in a cage until Caleb Love announces he’s coming back to UNC for another year," he joked.

Upon electing to return - and following a heads up from teammate - Love tweeted at the fan.

"FREE HER!!!"

Assuming Jason isn't the kind of absolute monster who would actually lock his grandma in a cage until a college player announces the return to school - that's a safe assumption, right? - the tongue-in-cheek banter provided a humorous anecdote to go along with Love's decision.