39th annual Bridgeton Rendezvous takes place

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Bridgeton 1878 property hosted the 39th annual Bridgeton Rendezvous over the weekend.

The Bridgeton Rendezvous is a historical 1800s reenactment that hosts several themed events such as tomahawk throwing and encampments.

About 50 reenactors on the property live as if they’re in that time period and are able to answer questions about what it was like in that time period.

Susan Carr is a co-owner of the property and said that it’s important to give people a different perspective.

“There wasn’t any electricity and there weren’t any easy features,” Carr said. “You really had to work back then so I think it can give people a different perspective of how hard it was.”

