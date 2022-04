Oldham’s board of directors have accepted responsibility for their “total failure” after the club’s relegation from the English Football League.The Latics dropped out of the EFL for the first time in their 115-year history amid chaotic scenes at Boundary Park on Saturday when a pitch invasion forced their home defeat to Salford to be suspended.The game restarted behind closed doors after Oldham fans protesting against owner Abdallah Lemsagam had been cleared from the pitch and a 2-1 loss determined the club’s fate.Club Statement #oafc https://t.co/ouR9F2sXFi— Oldham Athletic (@OfficialOAFC) April 25, 2022Oldham’s board confirmed the club is still up for sale...

