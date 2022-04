ARLINGTON -- The Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants just didn’t work out for the Rangers on Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the Astros at Globe Life Field. Rangers infielder Brad Miller got some laughs out of his pregame apparel. He wore Nathaniel Lowe’s jeans while taking batting practice after losing a bet in Oakland. After hitting a few balls deep before the game, Miller said that if he performed well at the plate on Tuesday, he would keep the jeans and pass them around the team.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO