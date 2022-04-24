Runners, walkers climb Centre Ave for good cause in ‘Run for the Hill’

PITTSBURGH — Runners and walkers climbed one of the steepest hills in Pittsburgh Sunday morning, all for a good cause.

People of all ages started at the Aspinwall Borough Building, and, right around the corner, they made an effort to “Run for the Hill” up Centre Avenue.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Rob Tenenini with Foxwall EMS. “The support is just great from the community.”

This mile long competitive race and family fun walk is a new fundraiser that benefits the Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department and Foxwall EMS.

“We have just about 270 people here,” Tenenini said. “So it’s a great turnout. It’s our first year and [we’re] hoping to make this an annual event. Hopefully it grows from here.”

The event is aimed at raising money for equipment, safety training and technology.

It was also an opportunity for the community to get to know first responders.

The run and walk ended at Fireman’s Memorial Park for a family celebration.

“I’m actually an emergency physician myself. I feel like this cause is important and it’s a fun thing to do anyways,” said participant Jen Larsen.

There was also a modified course for walkers who did not want the challenge of Centre Avenue.

