Rep. Karen Bass discusses Los Angeles Mayoral campaign

By Inside California Politics
 3 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Congressmember Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California co-host Frank Buckley to discuss her campaign for mayor of Los Angeles. According to a recent Berkeley IGS poll, Rep. Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso are leading that race.

Rep. Bass discussed her qualifications to be mayor of Los Angeles, as well as her plans to combat crime and homelessness in California’s largest city. Rep. Bass also discussed the criticism she has faced from other Democrats, as well as her recently unveiled climate plan.

