Boil water advisory issued for portion of Crawford County

STATEWIDE–Some parts of Indiana could be getting frost this week, says the National Weather Service. “As we go through the mornings for the next several days, we will see low temperatures in the mid-30s. We could see some areas of patchy frost, especially in locations north of Indianapolis. If you have any agricultural or outdoor interests, you’ll want to pay attention to the forecast because we could issue a frost advisory or freeze warning. You’ll want to take care of those plants that are outside, so they don’t get ruined,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO