ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IN

Boil water advisory issued for portion of Crawford County

wdrb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Crawford...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Driver airlifted after flipping vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left one hospitalized Saturday afternoon. The accident happened in the 14000 block of US 41 A around 3:38 p.m. According to an official report, the driver’s vehicle ran off the roadway, striking a concrete culvert. This caused the vehicle to go […]
HENDERSON, KY
WLKY.com

Frost advisory: Temperatures take a tumble Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday shaped up to be cooler than it was over the weekend. Highs topped out in the 60s on Tuesday and will fall into the 30s early Wednesday. A frost advisory goes into effect for early Wednesday morning. WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich says not everyone will see frost, but a lot of areas outside of the Metro will get even cooler and have a better chance to get some.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Leavenworth, IN
County
Crawford County, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh Schnucks fire gives rise to “specialized hours”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Schnucks in Newburgh will indefinitely run on different hours soon, according to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department made notice of the change on social media Sunday afternoon. We reached out to an employee at that Schnucks and they tell us that something in the electrical system in […]
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Wdrb#Wdrb Media
WIBC.com

NWS: Some Areas of Indiana to Get Frost This Week

STATEWIDE–Some parts of Indiana could be getting frost this week, says the National Weather Service. “As we go through the mornings for the next several days, we will see low temperatures in the mid-30s. We could see some areas of patchy frost, especially in locations north of Indianapolis. If you have any agricultural or outdoor interests, you’ll want to pay attention to the forecast because we could issue a frost advisory or freeze warning. You’ll want to take care of those plants that are outside, so they don’t get ruined,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy