Bordentown, NJ

No. 1 Donovan Cath. softball wins tourney, survives challenge from No. 6 Bordentown

By Bill Evans
NJ.com
 2 days ago
The No. 1 Donovan Catholic High School softball team faced scoreboard pressure for the first time this season and answered the call in a 5-1 win over No. 6 Bordentown in the final game of the Hammonton Invitational Tournament Sunday. Julia Apostolakos wriggled out of a first-inning jam with...

Times of Trenton softball notebook: Bordentown makes Hammonton Tourney final

Bordentown saw its 13-game win streak to start the season come to an end, but it took the top team in the state to end it. The Scotties, ranked No. 6 in the most recent NJ.com Top 20, made the final of the Hammonton Invitational over the weekend, outscoring No. 15 Steinert, Rancocas Valley and Hammonton a combined 20-5 before running into No. 1 Donovan Catholic in the final for a 5-1 loss. Bordentown became just the third team in Donovan Catholic’s 13 games this season to score even a run against the Griffins, and the Scotties did that with a first-inning RBI from Brianna Fischer. Bordentown junior Allison Hoppe had a busy week in the circle, throwing 24 of a possible 27 innings over the two-day Hammonton tournament, accruing an ERA of just 0.58 for the tournament. Along with a four-inning outing against Montgomery early last week, Hoppe had a Ks-per-seven of 11.3 for the week, peaking at 14 Ks against Steinert. The week ahead will offer another chance for a win against a current NJ.com Top 20 team, heading to No. 10 Kingsway on Thursday.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Softball: 2022 Morris County Tournament scores, schedule

Montville earned the top seed in the softball Morris County Tournament on Tuesday night. Morris Catholic (9-2), Roxbury (6-1), West Morris (11-1), Jefferson (11-1), Morris Knolls (8-3) and Whippany Park (6-1) fill out the top seven, which all received byes into the second round. The first round must be played by April 30. The second round...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
No. 13 Middletown South tops Middletown North - Softball recap

Kylie Doyle went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double and Taylor Mannino was 1-for-3 with a double as Middletown South, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, shut out Middletown North 5-0. Hope Mullane gave up four hits and struck out five through seven innings for Middletown South (11-0) while Amanda Dembowski, Julianna DeMauro and Carlee Iannone each had an RBI.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
No. 10 Kingsway defeats Williamstown - Softball recap

Hannah Weismer powered Kingsway, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 16-6 victory over Williamstown in Woolwich Township as she went 2-2 with four RBI. Kingsway (11-2) took an 11-0 lead into the fourth before Williamstown (3-10) scored four runs in the top of the inning. However, Kingsway answered right back with four runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Seton Hall Prep blasts four home runs, top Livingston - Baseball recap

Chris Maldonado slugged two home runs as Seton Hall Prep went deep four times in a 10-5 victory over Livingston at Porcello Field in West Orange. Matthew Monteleone broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the third when he hit a two-run homer to right field, then, three batters later, Maldonado hit the first of his two solo home runs to make it 5-2 for Seton Hall Prep (9-4). Ryan Sprock hit a two-run home run in the first inning and later drew a bases-loaded walk. Maldonado scored three runs and Monteleone went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Winning pitcher Nicholas Pomponio allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks over 3.2 innings out of the bullpen with one strikeout.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Softball: Hoppe’s near-perfection propels Bordentown

Allison Hoppe threw a no-hitter to lift Bordentown, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-0, 5-inning victory over Cinnaminson (3-7) Tuesday afternoon. Hoppe threw all five innings for Bordentown (14-1) and allowed just one walk but still faced the minimum 15 batters. Angelina Marino provided the pop...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
HS Softball Wrap: Steinert holds off much-improved Hopewell Valley

HAMILTON TWP. — Playing some of its best softball in years, Hopewell Valley nearly pulled off another upset Monday before coming up just short in a 5-4 loss at Steinert. A winner over Robbinsville last week, Hopewell got two hits from Izebelle Cornish-DiDonato, pitcher Sam Shaw and Mea Allex. Both of Cornish-DiDonato’s hits were doubles.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Softball: Fast start enough for Manasquan to top Ocean Township

A six-run first inning was the prelude to an offensive outing for both sides as Manasquan (7-6) toppled Ocean Townshop (3-10), 10-8, Monday afternoon. Lindsay Fuller drove in three runs off a pair of hits—a triple and a single—while both Brooke Loughlin and Syndey Harmstead posted a pair of RBIs each.
MANASQUAN, NJ
No. 15 Steinert over Hopewell Valley - Softball recap

Isabella Bonacci went 2-for-3 with two RBI and struck out 12 in the circle, lifting Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-4 victory over Hopewell Valley in Hamilton. Bonacci, a junior, allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk for Steinert (10-3), which broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Avery Kontura went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the win.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Softball county and conference tournament brackets

We’re right in the heart of New Jersey’s conference and county softball tournament season. Some have begun and have reached the later rounds, while others are just about to be seeded. Below check out our compilation of all the brackets for the county and conference tournaments in the...
