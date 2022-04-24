ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Demonstrators gather to celebrate city purchase of Tower Theatre

By Nathalie Vera
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Sunday morning, demonstrators gathered outside the Tower Theatre to celebrate. On Thursday, the Fresno City Council approved the purchase of the historic site following months of legal battles.

“It’s been a long 15, almost 16 months that we’ve been out here,” said Laura Splotch with the Save the Tower Theatre Committee

“We really feel this is a very positive step forward,” added Jaguar Bennett, another committee member.

The sale of the theatre sparked controversy for more than a year after Adventure Church tried to buy it . That deal was put on hold due to legal action.

“We’ve been pursuing this sale for a year and three months now, doing everything above board, but there’s just a small group of people who do not like Adventure Church,” pastor Anthony Flores said.

Photo of the Tower Theatre in Fresno’s Tower District.
RELATED STORY | ‘An attack on Christians’: Bredefeld blasts Fresno’s Tower Theatre purchase plan

The City is buying the property for $6.5 million. Councilmember Gary Bredefeld cast one of the three votes against the purchase agreement, saying it was a waste of taxpayer money.

“In this city, with rampant crime, we should be hiring more police officers. Not creating financial schemes that will cost the taxpayers potentially tens of millions of dollars,” Bredefeld said at the council meeting on Thursday.

But demonstrators say it was the right thing to do.

“It should’ve been done a while ago but there were lots of legal issues,” said Splotch. “If they had to rezone to actually use it legally, they would change the whole face of Tower. This is a bar, entertainment district. And we want the Tower Theatre as a community theatre where we can have events, plays, concerts.”

“The Tower District is such an essential, financial asset for the city. This is our premiere tourist destination –the nightlife, the live music, the theatre, the bars, the restaurants,” said Bennett.

Comments / 10

CaliMade
2d ago

Well I feel like are streets are much safer now that the city spent 6.5 million on a building and not are safety that’s Dyer

Reply
7
pat m.g.e
2d ago

If tower is such a "essential, financial asset for the city" why aren't they putting more money into fixing the area! it's starting to feel like the tenderloin from sf! hopefully after such an expensive INVESTMENT they keep it up and INVEST in the community who did the work to keep it for the community

Reply
3
Christine Wons Ming
2d ago

Who's paying fir this tax payers ..Were did Fresno get that amount of money

Reply(1)
6
Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

